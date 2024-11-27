Mr. Sule Abdulaziz, Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) stated that the Federal Government has invested approximately N8.8 billion in repairing vandalised transmission towers across the country.

This was disclosed by Mr. Sule Abdulaziz, represented by Mr. Olugbenga Ajiboye, Executive Director of Transmission Service Provider (TSO), during the Quarterly Power Sector Working Group meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja

He noted that a total of 128 transmission towers had been destroyed by vandals and bandits since January 13, 2024. He lamented the recurrent destruction of vital infrastructure and the ineffectiveness of legal action against apprehended culprits.

“As I talk to you today, 128 of our towers have been destroyed by either vandals or bandits to date, we have spent about N8.8 billion, by our estimation, to put them back to full and functional use

“It is so sad that each time the vandals were caught and taken to police for prosecution, police would charge them for theft, instead of vandalism, and they will be bailed.

”If they are charged for vandalism, they cannot be bailed, but this is where we are. So, many of them have been arrested, but each time they will be bailed because police often charge their cases as that of theft,” he stated

Security challenges

Abdulaziz detailed the difficulties faced by TCN during the restoration of key transmission lines, such as the Shiroro-Mando-Kaduna towers. He explained that the company had to secure military escorts for contractors due to security risks.

“In some instances, they would even tell us that it was not safe to move there. How do we get out of this? How can we deliver electricity to Nigerians under these terrible circumstances? These are part of the challenges we are facing in the power sector,” he stated.

Partnership to expand electricity

The Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, represented by his Chief Technical Adviser, Mr. Adedayo Olowoniyi, Adelabu announced a partnership with the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) to provide electricity to 50 million Nigerians by 2030 aimed at extending electricity access to 300 million Africans.

“The mission is being driven by the World Bank and the African Development Bank, and it is a project that will provide electricity to 300 million Africans, with Nigeria benefiting 50 million of that number,” Adelabu explained.

The Minister disclosed that a compact document for this project would be signed by President Bola Tinubu in Tanzania by January 2025.

He also noted that the initiative would involve private and public sector participation, employing solar home systems, mini-grids, and grid extensions to reach underserved areas.

Adelabu acknowledged the limitations of extending the grid to all Nigerians, citing funding constraints and commercial viability.

However, he emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring electricity access as part of the dividends of democracy.

“But that does not mean that we shall not deliver electricity to them. It is their right and part of the dividends of democracy,” he added.

What you should know

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has faced multiple cases of vandalism and structural collapses, disrupting power infrastructure nationwide.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) reported vandalism on the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV line on November 19, with towers 29 to 31 affected. Vandals stole one-third of the conductor, disrupting ongoing repairs that were 85% complete.

In November, 31 towers along the Benin-Egbin and Benin-Omotosho lines were vandalized, requiring emergency repairs. Additionally, in the North-East, tower T290 on the Jos-Gombe line collapsed during restoration efforts, while tower T540 on the Makurdi-Jos line was partially vandalized but remains standing.

On November 9, three towers on the Lokoja-Gwagwalada line were destroyed, with two spans of aluminium conductors stolen, further hindering power transmission.