The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reported another incident of vandalism, with three towers on the 330kV Lokoja-Gwagwalada transmission line destroyed.

In a statement issued on Sunday, TCN spokesperson Ndidi Mbah disclosed that the act of vandalism occurred on Saturday, disrupting the flow of bulk power through the affected line.

The statement further revealed that transmission towers T306, T307, and T308 were damaged by the vandals.

Mbah also noted that the perpetrators stole two spans from line one, though TCN continues to supply power to the affected regions through alternative means.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby reports that vandals have again attacked its 330kV Lokoja – Gwagwalada transmission line 1, in the early hours of Saturday 9th November 2024 through line two.

“Early on Saturday, TCN engineers attempted to re-energize the 330kV Lokoja–Gwagwalada transmission line 1, but the line tripped.

“After efforts to reclose the line failed, a patrol team of TCN linesmen was dispatched to physically trace the line for faults. Upon inspection, they discovered that transmission towers T306, T307, and T308 along line 1 had been vandalized disrupting bulk power transmission along the route.

“Further examination revealed that the vandals had stolen two spans of aluminum conductor from line one. TCN is still supplying bulk power through line two, efforts are underway to source replacement aluminum conductors for the two spans stolen from line one,” Mbah said.

Similar Trends of Vandalism Continue to Threaten Nigeria’s Power Infrastructure

Furthermore, TCN said the latest attack on the Lokoja-Gwagwalada transmission line adds to an alarming pattern of similar incidents nationwide.

The company pointed out that recent acts of vandalism include the attack on the Gwagwalada-Kukuwaba-Apo transmission line on December 10, 2023, and the Gwagwalada-Katampe line on February 26, 2024.

Mbah mentioned such attacks continue to disrupt the stability and growth of Nigeria’s national grid.

“These recurring incidents are a disservice to the nation, jeopardizing efforts to improve power supply across the country,” Mbah said.

Mbah added that the vandalism of transmission lines has delayed the company’s restoration efforts and weakened the grid’s reliability.

What you should know

Many states in Nigeria continue to grapple with the vandalism of electricity infrastructure, leading to prolonged power outages lasting weeks or even months.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has described the destruction of its facilities as sabotage and called on security operatives and host communities to help apprehend those responsible.

In response to recent incidents, the company has urged well-meaning Nigerians to join its campaign against the vandalism of electricity infrastructure across the country.