Hamster Kombat token, HMSTR has surged by 37% in the last 24 hours following the news of an incoming season 2 airdrop by the mammoth crypto play-to-earn project.

Hamster Kombat touted as the biggest crypto project in the history of the industry with over 300 million players witnessed a sharp drop in the price of its token as players deserted the project after a disappointing airdrop event.

The tide has turned for the project following an announcement of a season 2 airdrop for the project which resulted in its native HMSTR token surging by 37% in 24 hours.

The announcement on the proposed season 2 airdrop was made by the Hamster Kombat team via the project’s telegram channel.

”Token Withdrawal Is No Longer Available

All players who kept their $HMSTR tokens in the game will be rewarded

Season 2 is right around the corner

Stay tuned! Hamster Team tweeted

Hamster Kombat Airdrop Season 2 ”

The announcement by the Hamster team spelled out that the Hamster Kombat season 2 airdrop is around the corner. It hopes to correct the wrongs of the season 1 airdrop which was perceived as a disaster by the Hamster Kombat community.

Hamster Kombat Season 2 airdrop proposes to bring in substantial changes to the gameplay mechanics and economic model.

According to Crypto. news report, Season 2 is likely to introduce several key features like

Virtual gaming studio management

Custom gaming space creation

Team member hiring system

Community-driven game challenges

Enhanced token economics

News about the Season 2 airdrop resonated well with the Hamster community resulting in the hamster token surging by 37% in the last 24 hours.

Other factors contributing to the rally of the HMSTR token include the post-election Bull run sweeping through the crypto market and the surge in Bitcoin price which is rubbing off on other crypto assets.

Hamster Kombat season 2 airdrop hopes to complement the failings of the first Airdrop which was heavily criticized.

What to Know

Hamster Kombat’s first airdrop touted as the biggest airdrop in crypto history was a monumental failure as various miners complained of getting crypto dust after many months of active mining.

The disappointment following the airdrop led to a massive exodus from the project. Hamster Kombat’s user declined from 300 million to 49.9 million .

The project was also accused of favoritism towards its influencers apportion a large portion of the HMSTR tokens to its influencers in the expense of its ordinary miners.

Hamster Kombat’s season 2 airdrop will hopefully address these issues raised in its premier airdrop event.