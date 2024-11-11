BUA Foods has continued to deliver impressive returns to shareholders.

In 2023, the company’s share price achieved a remarkable year-to-date return of 197%.

This momentum continued into 2024, with the share price showing a 104% year-to-date gain as of Friday, November 8, 2024, closing at N394.90 and taking market capitalization to N7.1 trillion, ranking it first in the NGX consumer goods sector.

Since its listing on January 5, 2022, at N40 per share, the share price has gained 887%, highlighting the company’s significant growth trajectory.

This rally appears well-aligned with its financial performance. Although pre-tax profit saw modest growth of 0.83% year-over-year to N108 billion in 2023, it showed significant improvement in 2024.

According to its unaudited nine-month results released on October 30, 2024, pre-tax profit grew by 94% year-over-year to N215.657 billion, surpassing its full-year 2023 profit by over 99%.

The company expressed satisfaction with its performance, attributing the strong bottom-line growth to its resilience, scalability, and expanded production capacity.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director Engr. (Dr.) Ayodele Abioye said,

“We are thrilled to have sustained a remarkable growth trajectory, which highlights the effectiveness of our strategy, innovative product development, and unwavering commitment to quality, even amid a challenging business climate.

Revenue increased by 104% to N1.07 trillion compared to the same period last year, and our gross profit rose to N333.8 billion, reflecting an 82% growth.

Our expanded production capacity and ongoing product innovation contributed to an 11% increase in total volume, further strengthening our position within the industry.”

Highlighting further, during an analyst and investor conference call, the Managing Director stated:

“Our unique model supports cost resilience, which has been essential in sustaining our growth. The results we see today reflect the crystallization of one of our commercialized assets, now mature and supplying additional volume.

We achieved double-digit revenue growth, largely driven by our flour and pasta divisions, and we’re also working on optimizing other divisions to capitalize on new opportunities. This focus on expanding volumes and managing internal costs has been instrumental in delivering these results.”

While BUA Foods’ management highlighted operational efficiencies and strong profitability during the investor and analyst earnings call, a cursory review and analysis of the financial statements reveals some red flags, particularly its declining profit margins and premium valuation.

The company currently trades at a premium valuation, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34x, the highest in the consumer goods sector.

This high valuation reflects market confidence in the company’s growth potential but also raises questions about whether such a premium is justified.

In 2023, the pre-tax profit margin declined by 42% to 15%. In the nine months of 2024, there was a decline across various metrics:

Gross Profit Margin: Down 11% to 31%

Operating Profit Margin: Down 1.62% to 29.43%

Pre-Tax Profit Margin: Down 5.19% to 20.14%

Profit After Tax Margin: Down 6.61% to 18.81%

A further review shows that the decline in the net profit margin was primarily driven by a 164% YoY growth in foreign exchange losses, which reached N88 billion, and a 146% increase in taxes, which rose to N14.27 billion.

This dual challenge highlights how external economic pressures, coupled with a higher tax burden, constrained the company’s net profitability and compressed margin.

However, it is reassuring to note that the company is actively addressing these challenges.

During an Analyst and Investor conference call, the CFO, Mr. Abdulrasheed Olayiwola, shared the following insights:

“Given the floating Naira, currency fluctuations have become part of the norm. Reducing our dependence on imports, particularly for our flour and sugar operations, is a top priority.

We are focusing on the rapid completion of our LASUCO backward integration project, which is primarily for our sugar business. This project aims to enable local sourcing and refining of raw sugar directly from our plantations, significantly decreasing our forex requirements.

On the issue of foreign exchange losses, he further explained, “The primary driver of our finance costs is FX losses, a challenge that all businesses are facing due to the Naira’s floatation.

We have certainly faced our share of FX losses. However, we’ve significantly reduced our exposure, which has helped us manage and pay off part of our obligations.

Moving forward, we expect our finance costs to gradually decrease as we further reduce our reliance on FX.”

It is also important to note that despite the decline in profit margins, BUA Foods achieved an impressive return on equity (ROE) of 55%.

This suggests that the company is still effectively leveraging its equity capital to generate significant returns, which is a positive indicator of management’s ability to create value for shareholders.

Overall, while the performance and outlook make it a compelling investment, BUA Foods must complete its strategic projects aimed at reducing import reliance.

The sustained focus on these efforts could help improve growth, justify its premium valuation, and potentially reignite share price momentum.

The flat share price, steady at N394.90 since August 26, 2024, seems to reflect a waiting period for further catalysts—such as the year-end financial results or key operational milestones—that could justify a higher valuation or trigger significant share price movement,