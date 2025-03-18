The Rivers State Police Command has announced the arrest of two persons over Monday night’s explosion at the Trans-Nigeria pipeline, Nigeria’s major crude oil pipeline formerly owned by Shell Petroleum Development Company.

Nairametrics reported earlier today that the explosion occurred at a section of the pipeline around the Bodo community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers state, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, two persons were arrested on Tuesday for questioning, while investigations are still ongoing.

“The Rivers State Police Command has commenced a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire. In connection with this, two individuals have been taken in for questioning as part of efforts to uncover any potential act of sabotage. The Command remains committed to ensuring that perpetrators of criminal activities are identified and brought to justice,” the statement noted.

She explained that the incident was first noticed by security personnel during a routine night patrol.

The SPDC management was alerted, leading to the swift shutdown of the affected pipeline as part of safety measures. Authorities have since brought the situation under control, with no immediate threats to residents or the environment.

“The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a fire incident occurred at the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) operated Trans Niger Delta Pipeline, located at the border of Kpor and Bodo communities.

“During a routine night patrol, security operatives observed the incident and promptly alerted SPDC management. The latter initiated necessary safety protocols, including shutting down the affected pipeline. As a result of swift intervention, the situation is now under control, and there is no further threat to residents or the environment,” she explained.

The command assured residents of safety while urging them to be calm and watchful.

“We urge residents to remain calm and vigilant, assuring them of our unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property. The Command will not relent in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and maintain peace and security for all.”

The TNP which was formerly owned by the Shell Petroleum Development Company before being sold to Aiteo Group, has the capacity to produce 180,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

What you should know

The explosion is speculated to be connected to the political tension in Rivers State, where the governor, Similaye Fubara is facing impeachment threats from the House of Assembly.

The state has been embroiled in crisis since Governor Fubara and former governor of Rivers and incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had a fallout.

If the explosion disrupts crude oil flow in the pipeline, it may affect Nigeria’s crude oil production, which according to recent data from the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), is below 1.5 million barrels per day.