The African Development Bank (AfDB) has invested more than $8 billion in water infrastructure projects across 40 African nations since 2000, impacting the lives of over 92 million individuals.

This announcement was made by the Director of the AfDB’s Water Development and Sanitation Department, Johannes Chirwa, at the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW) West Africa sub-regional meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Representing Chirwa at the event was Emily Kilongi, Principal Water and Sanitation Engineer at AfDB.

Chirwa described the meeting as a vital platform to assess progress, address challenges, and develop future strategies for water management in Africa.

Policy Dialogues and Future Vision

Chirwa highlighted AfDB’s ongoing policy dialogue initiatives through platforms such as African Water Week and AfricaSan.

“Looking ahead, the Bank is actively involved in developing a post-2025 Africa Water Vision, contributing expertise to ensure a comprehensive and impactful strategy,” he stated.

He reaffirmed AfDB’s dedication to strengthening water governance through initiatives like the Pan-African Water Sector Monitoring and Reporting System (WASSMO) and pointed to the forthcoming Africa Water Vision and Policy, alongside the bank’s 2026-2030 Action Plan, as critical tools for addressing emerging challenges.

Insights from the African Union Commission

Dr. Jihane El Gaouzi, representing the African Union Commission (AUC), commended the significant awareness raised by Africa Water Vision 2025 about water and sanitation challenges.

“Africa still faces significant challenges in achieving equitable and sustainable water management,” El Gaouzi said.

She acknowledged progress driven by initiatives such as the UN Water Conference 2023 and the Africa Water Investment Programme while emphasizing the importance of stakeholder engagement for the post-2025 Africa Water Vision.

“The AUC is gathering stakeholder input for the post-2025 Africa Water Vision, focusing on poverty reduction, economic growth, regional cooperation, and environmental sustainability,” she added.

El Gaouzi further outlined key upcoming events, including the Africa Water Summit scheduled for August 2025 in South Africa, and the UN Water Conference in 2026, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal. These events aim to propel Africa’s water security agenda.

El Gaouzi revealed that water and sanitation have been declared the African Union’s official theme for 2026 under Agenda 2063.

She explained, “The 5th Specialised Technical Committee and the 44th Executive Council of the AU urge the AUC to develop a climate-resilient, inclusive water security framework.”

What you should know

She reiterated the necessity of a continental governance framework for sustainable and equitable water access, describing access to water as a fundamental right.

El Gaouzi emphasized the need for stronger collaboration among governments, private sector stakeholders, and regional organizations while reaffirming AUC’s commitment to the post-2025 water vision through strategic planning and policy-driven investment.

Founded in 2002, AMCOW continues to promote cooperation, security, economic development, and poverty eradication through effective water resource management and supply services.

The organization was tasked with implementing commitments made during the 11th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in 2008, where AU leaders pledged to accelerate water and sanitation goals.