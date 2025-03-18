Australia’s Immigration Service has warned applicants about the increasing number of scams related to visa applications.

Many individuals are being targeted by fraudulent migration agents who exploit vulnerable applicants through social media platforms, charging excessive fees and making false promises.

According to the Australian Immigration Service, scams often involve agents who offer migration advice for payment without being registered.

To provide immigration advice for a fee in Australia, agents must be either registered migration agents with the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority (OMARA) or an Australian legal practitioner.

The Immigration Service stressed the importance of using registered professionals to avoid falling victim to scams.

Identifying scam migration agents

The Immigration Service has outlined several ways applicants can spot scam agents. Common signs include:

Agents who only provide a first name and phone number, communicate through messaging apps or social media without personal meetings or promise guaranteed visa outcomes.

These agents may also fail to ask for necessary documentation or provide contracts or receipts for services.

A scam agent may claim to offer a visa grant letter without supporting evidence in the Visa Entitlement Verification Online (VEVO) portal.

Applicants should also be wary if an agent asks for large upfront payments, offers visas for illegal work, or tells applicants they can work on an Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) or Visitor visa, which is not permitted in Australia.

The Immigration Service stressed that these are clear indicators of potential fraud.

Consequences of using a scam agent

Engaging with a scam migration agent can lead to serious consequences. Applicants risk losing the money paid to the agent, having their visa applications canceled, and being banned from entering Australia for up to 10 years.

Additionally, applicants may face refusal of future visas and be denied entry into the country.

Details inform that in some cases, applicants may find themselves stranded in Australia or sent back to their home country. Fraudulent schemes can also expose individuals to exploitative labor practices, including human trafficking, and they may face detention by the Australian Border Force.

How to protect yourself from visa scams

To avoid falling victim to scams, applicants are advised to only use registered migration agents who can be verified through the OMARA website. The website includes a search tool to confirm the registration status of migration agents, using their unique Migration Agents Registration Number (MARN).

The Immigration Service also urges applicants to engage only with official Australian government channels, including the Home Affairs website, Australian Biometric Collection Centres, and Australian embassies or consulates.

They warn against sharing sensitive information, such as visa application details or personal identification, on social media, as scammers can use this to gain access to applicants’ accounts.

Reporting visa scams

The Australian government informs that if an applicant suspects they have been scammed, they are encouraged to report the incident on the Border Watch page.

The Immigration Service continues to take action against fraudulent agents to protect those seeking to enter or work in Australia.