The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reported another destruction of its infrastructure- the Shiroro-Katampe 330kV transmission line which makes it the fifth time the ugly incident has occurred since February.

This was disclosed in a statement addressed to the press where the company stated that the latest incident occurred around 9am on Sunday.

The General Manager of the Company, Ndidi Mbah noted that efforts by TCN are currently mobilising for repair works on the affected facility.

It stated, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) reports that one of its critical infrastructures, the Shiroro-Katampe 330kV transmission line, has been vandalized, making the fifth such incident between February and March of this year.

“TCN personnel confirmed the vandalisation of the 330kV Shiroro-Katampe transmission line 1, from Towers 244 to 245, and the conductors stolen. TCN is currently mobilizing for conductor replacement, pending the completion of security operations at the site. Nevertheless, the second line remains fully operational, in conjunction with the Gwagwalada 330kV line serving the Kukwaba-Apo axis.”

Upswing in the destruction of TCN facilities

Furthermore, the company lamented the recent upswing in the vandalisation of its facilities by the criminals noting that since February, it has reported around five incidences of destruction of transmission lines across the country.

It noted that the destruction of its facilities counts as sabotage and urged security operatives and host communities to work towards bringing the culprits to book.

It stated, “This incident adds to a series of vandalism incidents recorded by TCN in February 2024, including the destruction of Tower 70 along the Gwagwalada-Katampe transmission line on February 26, 2024.

“Other incidents include the vandalism of towers 377 and 378 along the Gombe-Damaturu 330kV transmission line on February 23, 2024, and the attack on towers 145 to 149 and 201 to 218 along the Owerri-Ahoda 132kV transmission line on February 15, 2024. Additionally, on February 1, 2024, Tower number 388 along the Jos-Bauchi 132kV single circuit transmission line collapsed due to vandalism.”

Backstory

Niarametrics earlier reported the destruction of TCN transmission lines along the Gombe-Damaturu corridor by insurgents operating along that route. Beyond malicious damage by insurgents, there have also been reported cases of theft of TCN facilities such as cables and others.

The Nigerian power sector is characterised by weak transmission infrastructure which makes it difficult to send generated electricity to distribution companies. However, a federal government contract with Siemens Power offers hope towards resuscitating the sector.