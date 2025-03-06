Nigeria’s electricity sector has recorded a new milestone, reaching a peak power generation of 5,801.84 megawatts (MW) and a maximum daily energy generation of 128,370.75 megawatt-hours (MWh)—the highest ever attained in the country’s history.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed this in a statement signed by its management on Wednesday.

The agency stated that this feat was achieved on March 4, 2025, at 21:15 hours, with a stable frequency of 49.69Hz.

The generated power was efficiently transmitted and optimally utilized by the country’s Distribution Companies (DisCos), ensuring improved supply to end users during peak hours.

This new achievement follows a series of incremental improvements in the power sector, the TCN noted.

Just two days earlier, on March 2, 2025, Nairametrics reported that Nigeria recorded a peak generation of 5,713.60MW and a daily energy supply of 125,542.06MWh.

Similarly, on February 14, 2025, the sector hit a peak of 5,543.20MW and a daily energy of 125,159.48MWh, both successfully transmitted to distribution load centers by TCN.

The steady rise in power generation signals a gradual strengthening of the national grid, reflecting the ongoing commitment of the Federal Government, power generation companies (GenCos), TCN, and DisCos to enhancing electricity supply across the country.

“This achievement underscores the continued progress being made in the power sector, demonstrating the commitment of the present administration and the generation, transmission, and distribution companies to advancing the nation’s power sector,” TCN noted.

Government’s Commitment to Power Sector Reforms

This milestone aligns with the government’s broader efforts to improve electricity generation, transmission, and distribution in the country.

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has prioritized power sector reforms, infrastructural investments, and enhanced collaboration between key stakeholders to ensure sustainable electricity supply.

The improved generation capacity also highlights ongoing investments in grid infrastructure, upgrades to transmission networks, and increased generation from Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen has stressed that Federal Government’s policies are designed to strengthen investor confidence and enhance liquidity across Nigeria’s power sector.

She stressed that diversifying the sector is necessary but cannot be achieved without first addressing the underlying challenges from gas to power.

“When you look at the power sector, especially on-grid… we’ve made significant progress in driving off-grid access. However, you cannot industrialize, grow income, or transform your economy without improving the reliability and expanding energy consumption at economic levels. This requires strengthening the on-grid system,” she stated.

She pointed out that for investors to deploy capital, they must have confidence in the sector’s cash flows and financial liquidity. The lack of financial viability in the distribution segment has been a key barrier to attracting investments.

Minister reacts

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has expressed delight over the historic achievement of the power generation.

Commenting on the achievement, the Minister said, as quoted by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), that the milestones are the result of concerted efforts by the Federal Government in collaboration with key stakeholders in the sector, to address longstanding challenges and optimize the nation’s power infrastructure.