The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that the country’s power sector achieved a new peak generation of 5,713.6 megawatts (MW) on March 2, 2025, successfully transmitted across the national grid.

According to a statement issued by TCN’s management, this new peak surpasses the previous peak generation of 5,543.20MW recorded on February 14, 2025, by 170MW.

However, it remains 88MW lower than Nigeria’s all-time maximum peak generation of 5,801.60MW, achieved on March 1, 2021.

Additionally, Nigeria’s electricity industry recorded its highest-ever daily energy transmission, reaching 125,542.06 megawatt-hours (MWh) on March 2, 2025. This surpasses the previous record of 125,159.48MWh, set on February 14, 2025, by 382.58MWh.

Implications for Nigeria’s Power Sector

The new milestone signals an improvement in power generation and transmission capabilities, reinforcing efforts to stabilize Nigeria’s electricity supply.

Analysts urge the government and stakeholders to implement policies that address these bottlenecks to ensure that increased generation translates to improved electricity access for homes and businesses.

More insights

Previously, Nairametrics reported last month that TCN announced a new peak generation of 5,543.20 megawatts (MW).

The General Manager of TCN, Ndidi Mbah noted that this new record surpasses the previous peak of 5,478.73MW.

Mbah further explained that the new Maximum Daily Energy of 125,159.48 megawatt-hours (MWH) is the highest ever recorded in the nation’s electricity industry, exceeding the previous record of 121,674.88MWH on February 7, 2025, by 3,484.60MWH.

She confirmed that TCN has successfully transmitted the new peak generation and maximum daily energy to the distribution companies’ load centers nationwide for onward distribution to customers.

On January 8, 2021, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that it achieved a peak transmission of 5,552.80 MegaWatts (MW) as reported by Nairametrics.

Mbah noted that this achievement reflects growth in Nigeria’s electricity distribution, noting that TCN has a transmission potential of 8,100 MW.

TCN enhanced peak transmission at a frequency of 50.08Hz where Mbah confirms that the peak transmission surpasses the record set on 30 October 2020, which was 5,520.40MW.