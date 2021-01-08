Energy
TCN records peak transmission of 5,552.80MW
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that it hit a peak transmission of 5,552.80 MegaWatts (MW) on Wednesday at 8.15pm.
This was disclosed by Mrs Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, Public Affairs, in a statement on Thursday.
Mrs. Mbah said that Wednesday’s peak transmission surpasses the record set on 30 October 2020, which was 5,520.40MW.
She added that the new peak transmission is a sign of the growth of Nigeria’s electric power distribution, citing that with a transmission potential of 8,100 MW, the TCN enhanced peak transmission at a frequency of 50.08Hz.
Acting Managing Director of TCN, Mr Sule Abdulaziz, stated that TCN will continue building substations to handle the grid and also replace older infrastructure.
- “TCN will continue to build more substations as well as install additional transformers in various substations nationwide. It is also restringing old transmission lines to further increase their capacity to transmit more bulk electricity for Discos nationwide.”
What you should know: Nairametrics reported in October 2020 that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that it hit a peak transmission of 5,459.50MW on the 28th, October 2020.
Consensus in pricing of natural gas is key to driving growth investments – NGA
Joe-Ezigbo explained that the true wealth of Nigeria is in how extensively it is able to apply its resources towards value-added processes in various sectors.
The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) has said that a consensus on a pricing framework will go a long way in attracting growth investments in the gas industry.
The group disclosed this during a recently held webinar.
While giving her welcome address, the President of NGA, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, explained that the true wealth of Nigeria as a nation is not in the abundance of gas resources, but rather in how extensively the nation is able to apply it towards value-added processes in various sectors, such as residential, commercial, industrial, petrochemical, power, agricultural, transportation, and others as highlighted by her.
Highlights of the conclusion
- According to the communique on the outcome of the virtual session, it is of great importance for players and stakeholders across the entire industry value chain to reach an urgent consensus on a pricing framework.
- This will help in attracting growth investments, secure project funding and sustain supplies. It however noted that any pricing model to be considered must take full cognizance of the peculiarities of our domestic operating environment.
- The delegates concluded that gas policies in the upstream industry, including asset renewals, should guarantee the viability of gas projects to balance the government’s revenue targets and commercial interest of investors.
- Also, the prevailing transitional pricing regime should be short-tenured to enable early migration of transactions to full commercial liberalization and allow competition to address concerns of affordability.
- The government should consider the use of direct subsidies to stimulate industrial growth rather than introduce pricing systems that distort market operations.
- The multilogues also posited that liquidity issues that hamper returns from the power sector be speedily resolved to address legacy debts and facilitate full recovery of gas revenues from the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.
- Government should improve the domestic operating environment with efficient factors of production to make Nigerian goods competitive in the coming AfCFTA context.
Furthermore, the delegates suggested that emerging self-funding regulatory commissions and authorities proposed in the PIB should be underpinned by the entrenchment of transparency, accountability, and measurable performance parameters to avoid abuse of office and unnecessary imposition of levies and penalties.
What you should know
- The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) is the voice of numerous stakeholders in the gas sector within the Nigerian oil and gas industry.
- According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria exported Liquefied Natural Gas worth N277.6 billion in the third quarter of 2020, accounting for 9.28% of the exports recorded in the period.
- Natural gas is one of Nigeria’s major source of export revenue, and could go a long way in fuelling other sectors of the economy. Hence, extensive collaboration from stakeholders to progress the passage of the new PIB is essential in realizing broad economic aspirations.
FG directs NERC to suspend adjusted tariff till end of January
FG has directed the NERC to forestall the implementation of the duly performed minor review.
The Federal Government has directed the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to forestall the implementation of the duly performed minor review from N2 per kWh to N4 per kWh till the conclusion of the Joint Ad Hoc Committee’s work at the end of January 2021.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman via his Twitter handle on Thursday.
What this means: Electricity tariffs will now revert to what it was in November 2020, following the agreement between Labour and the FG to increase the tariff (but still retain some subsidy), until the conclusion of the committee set up to look into tariff issues. Your electricity bill for the month of January will be based on the tariff you used when you paid your bill in December (if you are a postpaid user or estimated billing) and November and December if you are a prepaid electricity user.
Minister of Power
According to Sale Mamman, the development will give room for the outcome of all resolutions from the Committee to be implemented together.
He tweeted, “To promote a constructive conclusion of the dialogue with the Labour Centers (through the Joint Ad-Hoc Committee), I have directed NERC to forestall the implementation of the duly performed minor review (which adjusted tariffs between N2 per kWh and N4 per kWh) until the conclusion of the Joint Ad Hoc Committee’s work at the end of January 2021.
“Contrary to the allegation that tariff has been increased by 50%, @NigeriaGov continues to fully subsidise 55% of on-grid consumers in bands D and E and maintain the life line tariff for the poor and underprivileged. Those citizens have experienced no changes to tariff rates from what they have paid historically (aside from the recent minor inflation and forex adjustment).
“Partial subsidies were also applied for bands A, B and C in October 2020. These measures are all aimed at cushioning the effects of the pandemic while providing more targeted interventions for citizens.
“The public is aware that FGN and the Labour Centers have been engaged in positive discussions about the electricity sector through a joint ad-hoc Committee led by the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity and Co-Chaired by the Minister of State for Power. Great progress has been made in these deliberations which are set to be concluded at the end of January, 2021.”
MY STATEMENT ON THE FALSE CLAIM OF 50% INCREASE IN TARIFF.
On the 5th of January, 2021, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (@NERCNG) issued a statement regarding erroneous and false reports by print and electronic media that approval had been granted for a 50% pic.twitter.com/lZBU1tmki9
— Engr. Sale Mamman (@EngrSMamman) January 7, 2021
What you should know
On Tuesday, Nairametrics reported that NERC issued a public notice explaining the tariff increase.
- NERC had confirmed that though tariff was increased, it is not a 50% hike as stated by some news sites.
- Nairametrics explained that the tariff high is on average 75% from pre-September (MYTO 2020) levels before the initial September 1 tariff order and revised October tariff order based on the agreement with Labour.
- However, it appears some news sites misconstrued this as a 50% hike from the tariffs agreed with labour in October 2020.
- From the release of this order, customers were meant to pay higher electricity tariffs in the region of N2 to N4 per kilowatt-hour.
- However, this increase has now been suspended following the tweet from the Minister of Power.
Nigeria, other African oil-producing countries will lose $1tn oil revenue in 20 years – PWC
PwC has predicted that oil-producing African countries will lose an estimated $1 trillion in oil export revenues over the next 20 years.
PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has predicted that Nigeria and other oil-producing African countries will lose an estimated $1 trillion in oil export revenues over the next 20 years, as a result of likely low prices.
This is contained in its Africa Oil and Gas Review 2020, themed energising a new tomorrow.
The review notes that Covid-19 delivered a value destruction of the oil market in Africa; adding that African countries, of which many are dependent on oil and gas revenues, have had to divert fiscal resources to supporting healthcare and welfare responses to the pandemic, leading to greater economic distress.
Key highlights from the review
- Oil production in Africa saw a slight increase of 0.5% from 2019 amounting to 8.3 mmbbl/d. This accounts for 8.82% of global production.
- In 2020, production saw a decline of 10% relative to the previous year driven by the Covid-19 demand slowdown for exports.
- Oil reserves: Africa’s proven oil reserves have remained static at 125.7 Bbo from the end of 2019 to 2020. 41% of these reserves are located offshore while 59% are onshore.
- Exports remained static at 7.1 mmbbl/d between 2018 and 2019. However, due to Covid-19 in 2020, exports saw a decline of more than 10%.
- Consumption at 4 mmbbl/d remained unchanged from 2018 to 2019. Consumption fell by less than 10% in 2020. Africa’s domestic market consumes around 50% of its total oil production. Africa has very limited refinery capacity and imports circa 48% of its finished product fuel demand.
- Africa’s proven gas reserves have remained at 527 tcf between 2019 and 2020 — 34% of these reserves are situated offshore.
- Gas production saw a slight increase of 0.36% from 2018 to 238 bcm in 2019. However, production declined by 9% in 2020 due to COVID-19.
- Gas consumption slightly increased by 0.4% from 2018 to 150 bcm in 2019 while it declined by more than 10% in 2020 relative to the previous year.
- Africa consumes 63% of its total gas production, predominantly for power generation.
- African gas exporting countries saw a total decline of more than 6% in 2020 from 39.7 mtpa in 2019 to 37.3 mtpa in 2020.
The review indicates that oil demand globally shows a curbed recovery over the next few years following the Covid-19 induced demand slump, with prices predicted to reach a ceiling of around $54 per barrel, compared to a pre-Covid-19 estimate of long-term pricing ranging between $60 and $70 per barrel.
According to the review, “It is estimated that this lower price forecast will cost Africa a potential $1 trillion in export revenues from oil over the next 20 years.”
What they are advising
- In the wake of this development, PwC has advised in the review that the adoption of the energy transition can provide a ‘lifeline’ in light of declining oil demand.
- The review suggested that the energy transition does in fact create significant positive economic impact and opportunities, and Africa can benefit tremendously from the technology foundations and learning curves largely paid for by the developed world.
- By considering the African energy policy environment one can infer as to whether countries are creating a dynamic or static policy environment in relation to capturing the benefits and economic growth that can be leveraged from the energy transition.
The review also pointed that as export revenues and domestic demand change, energy transition readiness will be an important sustainability factor for many countries that have relied on their oil and gas endowments.
What you should know
- Energy transition refers to the global energy sector’s shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption — including oil, natural gas and coal — to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, as well as lithium-ion batteries.
- The increasing penetration of renewable energy into the energy supply mix, the onset of electrification and improvements in energy storage are all key drivers of the energy transition.