President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed profound sadness over the tragic stampede at a children’s funfair in Ibadan, Oyo State, which has claimed the lives of 35 children and left many others injured.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, the president extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Oyo State, with a particular focus on the grieving families of the young victims.

“This is a deeply painful moment for the entire nation,” President Tinubu stated. “I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the families enduring this unimaginable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as we mourn this tragic occurrence together.”

The Tragic Event

The stampede occurred on Wednesday during a children’s funfair in Ibadan, initially claiming 32 lives, with reports on Thursday raising the toll to 35.

Witnesses described the chaotic scenes as children struggled to escape overcrowded and poorly managed facilities.

The event, meant to be a day of joy and celebration, turned into an unimaginable tragedy, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

Presidential Directive for Investigation

Determined to prevent such incidents in the future, President Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

“We must uncover the truth behind this tragedy,” Tinubu said. “It is imperative to determine whether negligence or deliberate actions were involved, ensuring a transparent and accountable process.”

The president emphasized that holding those responsible accountable is crucial to ensuring justice for the victims and their families.

National Mourning and Call for Safety Reforms

The incident has sparked national grief, with many Nigerians expressing their sorrow and outrage over the avoidable tragedy. Advocacy groups and concerned citizens have called for stringent safety measures at public events, particularly those involving children.

The president’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, underscored Tinubu’s resolve to address the systemic lapses that may have contributed to the disaster. “The president is committed to ensuring that this tragedy leads to meaningful reforms in how public events are organized and managed,” Onanuga noted.

Community and Stakeholders Respond

In response to the incident, Oyo State authorities have pledged to cooperate fully with federal investigators. Governor Seyi Makinde expressed solidarity with the affected families and assured the public of measures to prevent similar tragedies in the state.

Gov. Makinde said, “We have taken steps to ensure no further deaths are recorded at this venue by deploying security agents to restore order at the venue. We also deployed medical personnel and ambulances to the venue. The event has been stopped, and attendees have been escorted out of the venue. We are taking all realistic measures to ensure that the venue is secured.

“While investigations are ongoing, the primary organisers of the event that led to this stampede have been taken into custody.”

A Call for National Unity and Reflection

As the nation mourns this devastating loss, President Tinubu called for unity and collective resolve to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigeria’s children. “Our children are our greatest treasure, and we must do everything within our power to protect them,” he said.