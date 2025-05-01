President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the composition of an Oversight Committee to organize Nigeria’s hosting of 6,000 SMEs at the 4th African Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Forum, scheduled to take place from June 23 to 27 in Abuja.

According to a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), dated April 30, 2025, about 6,000 African SMEs and 145 global partners will be present at the event.

The 2025 edition of the Forum is themed: “Building Resilient MSMEs through Digital Innovation, Market Access & Affordable Financing for Africa.”

Empowerment Strategy

The statement noted that the AU MSME Forum was initiated as an annual event by the African Union Commission (AUC) as a strategy to empower micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, develop intra-African value chains, and bolster regional trade.

President Tinubu’s Committee is tasked with ensuring adequate planning for the successful hosting of the Forum.

The event will feature paper presentations, panel discussions, sponsored side events, exhibitions, networking sessions, MSME business pitching events, and the presentation of prizes to deserving Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The Committee, chaired by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, includes the following members:

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hon. Hannatu Musawa

Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh

Other members include:

Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nonye Ayeni

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Mrs. Aisha Rimi

Managing Director, Bank of Industry, Dr. Olasupo Olusi

Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Zacch Adedeji

MD/CEO, NEXIM Bank, Mr. Abba Bello

Director-General, SMEDAN, Mr. Charles Odii

President, NACCIMA, Mr. Dele Kelvin Oye, Esq.

Deputy Director, African Union Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Anthony N. Alonwu

“The Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs (Office of the Vice President), Mr. Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, will serve as the Host Country Coordinator and Secretary of the Committee,” the statement added.

The presidency also noted that hosting rights for the Forum rotate among African member countries.

Egypt, Ethiopia, and Namibia have respectively hosted the first three editions of the Forum since its inception in 2022.

More Insights

In a video statement, Mr. Temitola Adekunle-Johnson emphasized, “We have SMEs—close to 6,000—from all African countries, plus 145 different partners from all over the world coming to Nigeria to explore ways to support SMEs in the country and across the continent.”

He added that SMEs from across Nigeria will have the opportunity to engage with their counterparts from other African nations.

“It will allow them to unlock potential and discover new opportunities both within Nigeria, across Africa, and globally,” he said.

The five-day event will conclude with the National SME Awards.