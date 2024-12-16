The Lagos State Government has sealed over 10 buildings in Victory Estate, Ejigbo, for non-compliance with state building codes and regulations.

The enforcement action was carried out by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), as disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by Adu Ademuyiwa, Director of Public Affairs, LASBCA.

The statement highlighted remarks by the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, who revealed that most of the sealed buildings were constructed without building plan approvals from the state government, constituting a clear violation of Lagos State building codes.

“The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has sealed over 10 buildings in Victory Estate in Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the State for non-compliance with the State Building Codes and regulations.

“According to the General Manager, LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, most of the building owners/developers in the Estate have no building Plan Approval from the State Government, which according to him, contravenes the State’s building Codes and regulations,” the statement read in part.

Oki explained that before the enforcement action, LASBCA had issued several contravention notices to the building owners and developers, urging them to comply with regulations, but the notices were ignored.

The statement further noted that Oki urged affected building owners and developers to seize the opportunity provided by the ongoing Lagos State Government’s Amnesty Programme to regularize their building documents.

Facilitated by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), the amnesty programme offers a chance to rectify documentation issues without facing immediate penalties.

The LASBCA General Manager emphasized that the amnesty programme will conclude on December 31, 2024, and warned that failure to comply within this timeframe could result in stricter enforcement measures, including sealing of properties and potential legal actions.

He reiterated the state government’s unwavering commitment to maintaining order in the built environment and its zero-tolerance policy for illegal construction activities.

“Bringing sanity to the Built Environment is paramount to the State Government and illegality will not be condoned as contraveners will be meant to face the full wrath of the law to serve as deterrent to others,” Oki stated.

He cautioned that developers who violate regulations will face the full wrath of the law, serving as a deterrent to others contemplating similar violations.

Additionally, Oki reassured residents that the Lagos State Government remains dedicated to ensuring that all buildings comply with safety standards to prevent avoidable disasters.

He highlighted the importance of protecting lives and properties through rigorous monitoring, supervision, and adherence to the state’s building codes and regulations.