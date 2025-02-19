The Lagos State Government has announced that from February 26, residents and stakeholders will have the opportunity to inspect and provide feedback on the draft Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan (2024-2044).

The one-week public review, which runs until March 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily, aims to gather input that will shape the final version of the 20-year development framework for the area, focusing on infrastructure, land use, and urban planning.

The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, disclosed this in a statement released by the ministry’s Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, on Wednesday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The draft plan will be available for public inspection at designated locations across the state. According to Olumide, the government seeks to encourage citizen participation to ensure that the final plan aligns with the needs and aspirations of the community.

“It is imperative to know that public inspection of the draft Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan is in tandem with the state’s culture of citizens’ participation and international best practices in the preparation of physical development plans.

“This is the process that the state government adopts to produce desirable outcomes and bring about community ownership and seamless implementation of our physical development plans,” the commissioner said.

The NAN report further added, “He added that the inspection period would be from Feb. 26 to April 4, during work hours of 9.00 a.m to 4.00 p.m.”

Olumide emphasized that public participation is crucial to shaping the final plan, aligning with international best practices and the state’s commitment to inclusive urban development. He encouraged residents to engage actively, as their input will help refine the plan to reflect community needs.

More insight

The NAN report highlighted that, to ensure accessibility, the Lagos State Government has designated multiple locations for public review of the draft plan, including:

The Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja

Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Secretariat, Lekki

Lekki Local Council Development Area Secretariat, Lekki

Epe Local Government Secretariat, Epe

Lagos State Physical Planning Permits Authority, GRA, Ikeja

Residents and stakeholders can visit these locations between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily to inspect the document and submit feedback.

At the end of the review period, the government will consolidate feedback and present the final Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan on April 11 at the Lekki Local Council Development Area Hall, marking its official adoption and implementation.

The plan serves as a roadmap for the district’s development, ensuring sustainable growth and structured urban expansion over the next two decades.