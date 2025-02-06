The Lagos State Government has partnered with Huawei Technologies to deploy four new Intelligent Transport System (ITS) sites across key locations in the state, aimed at improving traffic management and road safety.

This initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing the city’s transportation infrastructure, as the new installations will complement the existing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and other Traffic Management Solution (TMS) devices already in use.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, during a press briefing on Thursday.

The statement outlined that the newly deployed ITS sites consist of two main categories: checkpoint sites for speed monitoring and e-police sites for monitoring traffic violations. These systems will help enforce traffic laws, manage vehicle speeds, and ensure safer roads across Lagos.

The statement outlined that the newly deployed ITS sites consist of two main categories: checkpoint sites for speed monitoring and e-police sites for monitoring traffic violations. These systems will help enforce traffic laws, manage vehicle speeds, and ensure safer roads across Lagos.

The statement further outlined that the four new ITS sites are strategically located across different parts of Lagos.

The checkpoint sites have been set up at Alapere, where the speed limit is 80 km/h, and at Nitel on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, with a speed limit of 60 km/h.

Additionally, e-police sites have been installed at Allen Avenue Junction and Nurudeen Olowopopo Road. These sites are equipped with high-definition cameras capable of monitoring traffic violations such as running red lights, lane indiscipline, illegal U-turns, and reverse driving.

Mr. Osiyemi highlighted that this collaboration with Huawei Technologies would greatly enhance Lagos’ capacity to monitor and manage traffic, improving overall road safety.

He noted that the expansion of the ITS infrastructure emphasizes the Lagos State Government’s commitment to enhancing the safety and efficiency of its road networks.

Present at the announcement were key figures including the Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology, Mr. Tubosun Alake; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Olawale Musa; representatives from Huawei Technologies; and senior officials from the Ministry of Transportation.

The deployment of these systems is part of the Lagos State Government’s broader efforts to modernize its transport infrastructure and address the growing challenges posed by traffic congestion.

In 2024, the Lagos State Government launched the Lagos State Transport Policy, a 15-year plan divided into phases: two years, two to five years, five to ten years, and up to fifteen years.

One of the key short-term goals set for the first two years is the introduction of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) to enhance traffic management.

The initiative includes the establishment of a modern Traffic Control Centre (TCC) and the implementation of Area Traffic Control (ATC) with interconnected signals and dynamic cycle times.

Additionally, the use of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) will enable Automatic Incident Detection (AID), reducing response times and improving traffic management. Variable Message Signs (VMS) will provide real-time updates to motorists, helping them navigate around traffic issues and incidents.