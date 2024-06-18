Story highlights

The Lagos State Government plans to complete the arrangements and award the contract for the Fourth Mainland Bridge within the next two years to reduce travel time and traffic congestion significantly.

Introduction of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) including a Traffic Control Centre, Area Traffic Control, CCTV for Automatic Incident Detection, and Variable Message Signs to improve traffic management and reduce response times.

Expansion of the ‘Cowry’ contactless ticketing system to all public transportation modes, enhancing efficiency and user experience with reloadable cards and mobile app integration.

Ranked as the most populous Nigerian state and the smallest by landmass, Lagos State has faced persistent mobility challenges for years, including traffic congestion, pressure on road infrastructure, and traffic management concerns.

These issues impact businesses, residents, and the state government in various ways. Despite numerous initiatives by different administrations, these interrelated problems persist.

To address these challenges, the Lagos State Government recently unveiled the Lagos State Transport Policy. This comprehensive plan spans 15 years and is divided into phases: within two years, two to five years, five to ten years, and up to fifteen years.

In this article, Nairametrics provides a detailed look at the top seven policies, ranked in no particular order, slated for implementation within the next two years and how they aim to resolve the existing challenges in Lagos’ transport sector.

Here are the seven policies to expect in the Lagos transport sector within the next two years:

Complete construction arrangements and award contract for Fourth Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Transport Policy states that the state government plans to complete the construction arrangements for the Fourth Mainland Bridge and award the contract within the next two years.

This bridge is the most significant project in the 15-year span of the Transport Policy, aimed at significantly reducing travel time between Lekki Peninsula/Victoria Island and Ikorodu.

It will also help reduce traffic on the Third Mainland and Eko Bridges, thereby decreasing travel time and costs for users.

Additionally, the project is expected to create many jobs due to private sector involvement and promote development along its corridor, fostering polycentric growth in the state.

Introduction of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS)

To achieve optimal transport management, the Lagos State Government will introduce intelligent transport systems (ITS) within the next two years.

This initiative includes developing a modern Traffic Control Centre (TCC) and implementing Area Traffic Control (ATC) with interlinked signals and dynamic cycle times.

Additionally, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) will support ITS by enabling Automatic Incident Detection (AID) to reduce response times and facilitate traffic management plans.

Variable Message Signs (VMS) will also inform motorists in real time about traffic issues, allowing them to reroute and avoid incidents.

Expansion of “Cowry” ticketing to all public transportation modes

The Lagos State Government, according to the Lagos State Transport Policy, will expand the ‘Cowry’ ticket system within the next two years to include more modes of public transportation.

This contactless payment solution currently serves state-regulated public transport services and aims to improve efficiency and user experience across other public transport modes.

The system uses reloadable Cowry Cards, which passengers can top up at various locations, including terminals, online platforms, and mobile apps. It also integrates with mobile technology, allowing users to check balances, top-up cards, and manage accounts via a mobile app.

Creation of Lagos Transport Police

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police, will establish the Lagos Transport Police (LTP) within the next two years to ensure the safety of users, operators, and service providers.

According to the Lagos State Transport Policy, the LTP will operate under the Ministry of Transportation and the proposed Surface Transportation Safety Agency (STSA) to regulate overall transport safety.

It will also be responsible for safeguarding transport facilities, equipment, and infrastructure, including those under construction.

Furthermore, the LTP will oversee the proposed control centre for monitoring CCTV feeds, as well as local control centres within major interchanges.

Introduction of a star rating system for vehicle repair workshops

To improve the quality and regulation of vehicle repair workshops, the Lagos State Government will introduce a star rating system within the next two years. This system will evaluate workshops based on the quality of their facilities, equipment, staff capabilities, and overall infrastructure.

First, the government will review existing mechanic villages and roadside repair facilities to identify those for immediate closure and set a timeline for others.

Additionally, they will assess vehicle repair workshops not located in mechanic villages or along roadsides to determine their capacity improvement needs.

To expedite this initiative, the government will explore incentives in partnership with the private sector, as outlined in the Lagos Transport Policy.

Installation of CCTV cameras across key transportation points

As part of efforts to enhance traffic management in the state, the Lagos State Government will, over the next two years, increase the deployment of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at key transportation points across the state.

These cameras will be installed at transport interchanges, stations, bus stops, taxi ranks, freight yards, vehicles, and in the vicinity of interchanges.

According to the Lagos State Transport Policy, this initiative aims to complement the proposed modern Traffic Control Centre (TCC), ensuring smoother traffic flow and minimizing disruptions. This will ultimately improve the commuter experience, reduce travel times, and enhance road safety across the state.

Introduction of annual testing of Lagos State-registered freight vehicles

The Lagos State Government will improve the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) over the next two years to conduct annual inspections, ensuring the integrity of registered freight vehicles.

Once these enhancements to the VIS are complete, all trucks, vans, flatbed trucks, tankers, and container trucks registered in Lagos State will be required to undergo annual testing with the VIS.