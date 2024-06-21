The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded 40 vehicles, including 25 commercial and 15 private ones, for operating illegal garages and causing road obstructions in the Oyingbo, Ijora, and Idumota areas of Lagos.

The operation, led by LASTMA Head of Enforcement Mr. Kayode Odunuga and directed by Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Sola Giwa, aims to improve the efficiency of the city’s transportation network.

This announcement is contained in a statement issued by Adebayo Taofiq, LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs, on Friday.

“In a decisive move to restore order and ensure the free flow of traffic, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded another 25 commercial and 15 private vehicles operating illegal garages and causing serious road obstructions around Oyingbo, Ijora, and Idumota areas of Lagos,” the statement read in part.

The statement disclosed that the impoundment exercise targeting illegal garages in Lagos began in recent weeks as part of a broader initiative by the state government to ensure a safe and orderly environment for all road users.

The targeted areas, Oyingbo, Ijora, and Idumota, are known hotspots for traffic congestion due to unauthorized parking and makeshift garages. These activities obstruct vehicle movement and pose safety risks to pedestrians. LASTMA’s intervention aims to clear these bottlenecks and improve the traffic situation in these areas.

What you should know

The newly unveiled Lagos State Transport Policy targets the issue of illegal parking as a key focus.

According to the policy, through the Lagos State Parking Authority (LSPA), the government will regulate street and on-street parking to ensure free-flowing traffic on primary and secondary roads, as well as in central business districts.

This involves implementing and enforcing policies to prevent obstructive parking practices, thereby promoting smoother and more efficient vehicle movement across the state.

The LSPA manages all forms of parking, registers parking spaces, implements state policies, issues permits, charges fees, and enforces parking rules. To enhance its effectiveness, the LSPA collaborates with public and private sector agencies and parking providers.

Additionally, the Lagos State Government plans to conduct a functional review of the LSPA within the next two years, aiming to recommend improvements and boost its capacity.

The policy also outlines collaboration between the Lagos State Government and the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to create and clarify regulations aimed at preventing the misuse of local roads for parking.

Such misuse often leads to frontage interference and traffic disruptions. The regulations will ensure appropriate road usage and facilitate smooth traffic flow.