The Lagos State Government plans to progressively install cameras on all authorized public transport vehicles operating in the state.

Dr. Olukemi Amure, Head of Bus Services at the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), announced this during the first meeting of 2024 organized by LAMATA, where drivers, operators, and stakeholders gathered to discuss improvements to Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and other bus services in Lagos.

This initiative aims to enhance security and monitoring across the city’s transport network.

The information was shared on LAMATA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, highlighting the government’s commitment to advancing public transportation safety and efficiency.

“Dr. Amure also shared exciting news about the Lagos State Government’s (LASG) plan to reinstall cameras in all authorized public transportation vehicles progressively,” the statement read in part.

This initiative to install cameras in Lagos public transport vehicles is part of efforts by the Lagos State Government to be executed within two years, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) at transport interchanges, stations, bus stops, taxi ranks, freight yards, and vehicles, as detailed in the new Lagos State Transport Policy.

What you should know

The Lagos State Transport Policy, unveiled in May 2024, outlines several initiatives to be implemented over the next fifteen years, targeting the city’s interrelated mobility challenges and transportation goals.

A prominent initiative of the policy is the installation of CCTV cameras at key transportation points, including interchanges, bus stops, freight yards, taxi parks, and public vehicles, planned for completion within two years.

These cameras will play a crucial role in supporting the proposed modern Traffic Control Centre (TCC), another policy initiative set for execution within two years.

According to the policy, these cameras will enable Automatic Incident Detection (AID), significantly reducing incident response times and enhancing overall traffic management efficiency.

Additionally, data collected from CCTV footage will be instrumental in developing and implementing effective traffic management plans.

The policy further states that the Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Nigerian Police, will establish the Lagos Transport Police (LTP) within two years. This new unit will enhance the security and efficiency of Lagos’ transportation system.

The improved Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), bolstered by strategic CCTV deployment, aim to create a more responsive and adaptive traffic management system in Lagos.

The Lagos Transport Police will be responsible for monitoring and safeguarding transport facilities, equipment, and infrastructure, including those under construction, as well as establishing a central control centre to oversee the CCTV network.