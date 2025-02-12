The Lagos State Government has marked several makeshift structures and illegally developed buildings in Otu-Mara, Mainland LGA, for demolition over security and structural risks.

The affected structures had become hideouts for criminals and posed serious safety threats due to their deteriorating state.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Adu Ademuyiwa, Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

“In line with its commitment to urban regeneration, sustainable development, and mitigation of environmental and security nuisance, the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Building Control Agency has marked make-shift structures, for shanties, and illegally developed buildings in Otu-Mara in Mainland Local Government Area (LGA) for removal,” the statement read in part.

Accompanying the statement on LASBCA’s X account were several images depicting makeshift wooden and cement structures in a state of disrepair, surrounded by an untidy environment. One of the photos revealed that some of the affected wooden structures were built precariously close to—or almost directly beneath—a bridge.

The statement quoted LASBCA General Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, as saying that due process was followed before marking the buildings for removal, with all necessary statutory notices—including Convention and Quit notices—duly served to the affected occupants. However, it did not specify the exact timeline given for evacuation before demolition begins.

Oki emphasized that demolishing the illegal structures was essential for public safety, as many were not only structurally unsound but had also become hideouts for criminal activities, posing risks to residents and surrounding communities. He warned that failure to comply with the evacuation notice would lead to strict enforcement measures by the government.

More insight

The statement further noted that the Lagos State Government reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and properties by intensifying enforcement against illegal structures. LASBCA emphasized its dedication to rigorous monitoring and compliance with building regulations to restore order to the built environment.

It added that property owners and developers must desist from erecting illegal structures, as makeshift settlements and unauthorized buildings contribute to environmental hazards, obstruct urban planning, and pose security risks. Residents were urged to cooperate with government agencies to ensure Lagos remains a well-organized and livable city.

The statement also highlighted recent enforcement efforts targeting illegal structures built without approval or in high-risk areas.

LASBCA warned that violations of building regulations would not be condoned, stressing that affected occupants in Otu-Mara have been given a stipulated timeframe to vacate before demolition begins. Non-compliance, it stated, could lead to legal consequences for defaulters.