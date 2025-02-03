The Lagos State Government has given a seven-day ultimatum for the removal of illegal structures erected beneath high-tension and power lines across the state.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) shared the directive via its official X account, emphasizing its goal to reduce the risks associated with unauthorized constructions in these areas.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Adu Ademuyiwa, Director of Public Affairs at LASBCA, on Monday.

“In a proactive move to safeguard lives and property, the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), has issued a seven-day ultimatum for the removal of illegal structures erected under high-tension and power lines across the state,” the statement read in part.

The statement emphasized that this line of action comes in response to the growing safety hazards posed by these structures, which include electrocution, fire outbreaks, and environmental damage.

More insight

The General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, reiterated that the construction of buildings and structures within power line corridors is prohibited under the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law.

Oki explained that high-tension power lines carry electricity at extremely high voltages, and any construction within their designated clearance zones endangers lives.

He pointed out that there have been instances of electrocution, power surges causing fire outbreaks, and significant damage to infrastructure in areas where such structures are present.

The General Manager called on property owners, developers, and residents to comply with the directive by voluntarily removing any illegal structures that violate safety regulations. He warned that failure to do so within the seven-day deadline would lead to enforcement actions, which may include demolition and legal sanctions.

Oki also emphasized that the directive aligns with the Lagos State Government’s commitment to ensuring public safety, improving urban planning, and promoting environmental sustainability.

What you should know

The State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law prohibits the construction of buildings beneath overhead electricity wires. It also specifies the minimum distance that must be maintained between properties and electric power networks.

According to the law, the required setback distances are as follows:

For 0.415KV lines, a minimum of 6 metres must be maintained between a building and the center line of the overhead conductors.

For 11KV lines, the distance should also be no less than 6 metres.

For 33KV lines, a setback of at least 10 metres is required.

For 132KV lines, the minimum distance increases to 20 metres.

For 330KV lines, the distance should be 30 metres.

In the case of a substation, the building should be at least 12 metres away from the substation’s property boundary.

These regulations are crucial in preventing safety hazards, such as electrocution and fire outbreaks, ensuring proper urban planning, and maintaining public safety.