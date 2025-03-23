The Lagos State Government has announced plans to redesign the Oshodi Transport Interchange (OTI) to integrate the facility with the Red Line and Blue Line rail systems, advancing its Rail Mass Transit project.

This initiative aims to deliver seamless connectivity between the two key rail networks and enhance commuters’ experience in Lagos.

The disclosure was conveyed via a statement shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on Saturday, highlighting the need to optimize the design and operations of the OTI to boost efficiency and align with global standards.

To kickstart the process, the Honourable Commissioner for Transportation, Seun Osiyemi, held a meeting with stakeholders to assess the current state of the interchange and outline strategies for its improvement.

“The Ministry of Transportation sought to address the ongoing developments and challenges affecting the Oshodi Transport Interchange (OTI) in preparedness for the integration of the Rail Mass transit system; Red Line rail project connecting the Blue Line.

“The Ministry recognized that a review of the OTI’s design and operations is essential for its optimization which led to the Honourable Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi meeting with relevant Stakeholders to discuss the current state of the OTI and identify viable solutions that would enhance its operational efficiency in alignment with global standards and Standard Operating Procedures,” the statement read in part.

More insight

The statement provided additional insights from the meeting convened by Osiyemi with key stakeholders, highlighting critical decisions aimed at addressing challenges and ensuring the effective management of the Oshodi Transport Interchange (OTI).

The key resolutions included:

Comprehensive site inspection:

The Ministry plans to conduct a detailed site visit to evaluate the current functionality of the OTI. This assessment will guide targeted actions to optimize the facility’s usage and efficiency.

Collaboration with FERMA:

A proposal to partner with the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) was discussed to ensure timely and regular road maintenance around the interchange. This collaboration is expected to enhance accessibility and improve commuter safety.

Enforcement initiatives:

The Ministry will implement measures to address the challenges posed by street hawking around the interchange, which has become a significant concern for pedestrian and commuter safety. This initiative will involve working closely with law enforcement agencies to maintain order and compliance in the area.

Stakeholder feedback:

All stakeholders were encouraged to provide detailed input on specific areas requiring improvement. This collaborative feedback process will inform the Ministry’s strategies and ensure effective solutions are implemented following the site inspection.

The Ministry of Transportation expressed confidence that with ongoing collaboration and proactive measures, the OTI will serve as a model for effective transport infrastructure in Nigeria, providing seamless connectivity and convenience for millions of commuters daily.