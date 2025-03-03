The Lagos State Government has confirmed the restoration of electricity in Epe following the successful replacement of vandalized infrastructure.

The disclosure was made on its official X page (formerly Twitter) on Monday, stating that Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) had replaced all damaged sections of the Agbowa feeder.

As a result, the power supply has been fully restored to the Epe substation.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has announced that Ikeja Electric has successfully replaced all vandalized portions of the Agbowa feeder, leading to the full restoration of the power supply up to the substation in Epe,” the statement read in part.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Biodun Ogunleye emphasized the critical role of power infrastructure in economic growth and improving the quality of life.

He urged communities to protect these assets, prevent vandalism and ensure a stable electricity supply.

This development highlights the Lagos State Government’s commitment to ensuring stable and reliable electricity for residents and businesses, aligning with Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s broader initiative to enhance power infrastructure across the state.

Ogunleye urged the leaders of Epe, Eredo, and Ejirin to strengthen security around power facilities, emphasizing the need to protect these assets to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr Abiola Kosegbe emphasized that, under the Lagos State Electricity Law 2024, offences such as energy theft, vandalism, illegal connections, meter bypass, and tampering with power installations are criminal subject to legal penalties.

She also urged communities to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

What you should know

In January 2025, Ikeja Electric Plc raised concerns over rising vandalism with the Head of Corporation Communications, Kingsley Okotie noting that frequent attacks, specifically in the Epe community and surrounding areas, are hindering efforts to provide a reliable power supply following a report by Nairametrics.

In December 2025, The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), transferred regulatory oversight of the Lagos electricity market to the newly established Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC).

The Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr. Sule Abdulaziz, stated that the Federal Government invested approximately N8.8 billion in repairing vandalized transmission towers nationwide.

In January 2025, Kingsley Okotie, Head of Corporate Communications at Ikeja Electric Plc, warned that rising vandalism in Epe and its environs is depriving law-abiding citizens and businesses of reliable power, disrupting livelihoods and economic activities.