Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria 2025, a prominent event in the agro-allied, processing, plastics, printing, and packaging sectors, is returning for its 10th-anniversary edition on March 25-27, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Registration is now open for exhibitors, industry professionals, business owners, and stakeholders interested in exploring opportunities, connecting with others, and forging new business relationships.

Since its inception in 2015, agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria has become the premier platform for businesses in the food processing, agriculture, plastics, printing, packaging, and manufacturing industries to showcase world-class and cutting-edge solutions, network with industry experts and drive innovation in the industry.

Organised by fairtrade Messe, a German international trade show company, the exhibition continues to stand out as a convergence ground for top global and local brands, making it a key investment and collaboration driver in Nigeria’s manufacturing and agribusiness sectors.

The 10th edition promises to be bigger and better with the following:

• Germany, China, Poland, South Africa, and the Netherlands hosting national pavilions.

• Access to potential customers at the event

• Global networking opportunities with manufacturers, investors and key policymakers in the industry, fostering relationships and exploring collaborations that can significantly expand your existing customer base.

Why attend Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria 2025?

Nigeria’s agrofood and packaging sectors are experiencing rapid growth due to increasing consumer demand, increased investment in local production and government initiatives. As topics like food security, sustainability and industrial development have taken center stage, this event serves as a strategic platform for businesses looking to expand their footprint in these high-potential sectors.

Highlights to expect at the 2025 edition include:

• Live Product demonstrations from companies and brands showcasing the latest technologies in agribusiness, food production and packaging.

• High-level Panel discussions on emerging technologies and innovative trends in the industry.

• B2B collaborations and partnerships.

• Sustainable and eco-friendly packaging and food processing innovative solutions.

Who Should Attend?

Manufacturers in the agro-allied, food & beverage, plastics, printing and packaging sector.

Financial institutions and Investors looking for new opportunities for in these sectors.

Government agencies and policymakers driving growth in their sectors.

Retailers and distributors looking to explore innovative products and services in the supply value chain.

Individuals who have an interest in the sector and are willing to learn and gain insights.

Secure Your Spot Now!

Attendance is free, but registration is mandatory. Secure your spot today and be part of this milestone event.

For more details and registration, visit https://nigeria.fairtrade-messe.de/index/registration