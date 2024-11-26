A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has sentenced Mr. Martins Ugwu to four years and two months imprisonment for making false statements to the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, through which he secured employment in the Federal Ministry of Health in 2006.

The sentencing was delivered on Tuesday by Justice Abubakar Idris Kutigi, who had earlier convicted Ugwu in a judgment delivered on October 3, 2024.

Ugwu was sued nearly ten years ago in suit number CR/273/2015 by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), represented by counsel Dr. Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha.

Facts of the Trial

Ugwu was accused of using the name of a certain Dr. George Daniel Davidson to gain employment in the Federal Civil Service (FCS).

In February 2016, the ICPC filed a 7-count charge against Ugwu before Justice Abubakar Idris Kutigi, alleging he had contravened Section 25 (1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, punishable under Section 25 (1)(b) of the same Act.

He was accused of drawing salaries and allowances totalling N17.2 million between 2006 and 2016 after working for about ten years as a medical doctor at the Federal Ministry of Health using fake documents, thereby endangering patients’ lives.

“Ugwu further allegedly used the fake documents to procure a staff identity card bearing the name of Dr. George Daniel Davidson, apply for annual leave, and enrol in a postgraduate training program which would have conferred on him a Master’s degree in the field of Epidemiology Practice,” the ICPC said in a statement.

Ugwu also faced other legal matters in different courts.

On October 3, 2024, Justice Kutigi convicted Ugwu (in absentia) on the ICPC charges and adjourned sentencing to November 26, 2024.

What Transpired in Court

At the resumed hearing, Ugwu pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, claiming he is a father of three children and had never been convicted before.

He alleged there was a conspiracy to keep him in perpetual incarceration, citing other pending charges in different courts.

In response, ICPC counsel Akponimisingha argued that the convict did not deserve mercy, stating he had shown no remorse for his actions.

“He is a serial offender,” Akponimisingha said, referencing the charges Ugwu faces in Akure and a Federal High Court in Abuja for alleged impersonation and defamation.

What the Judge Said

The judge stated that sentencing would align with the ICPC Act, which stipulates a fine, imprisonment for not less than two years, or both.

He emphasized that the purpose of sentencing could be both retributive and deterrent, noting that the menace of quack doctors must be addressed by the courts.

The judge held that the defendant had taken advantage of the Federal Ministry of Health’s procedures, handling medical conditions he was not qualified to treat, thereby endangering lives.

“He does not appear to show any sign of remorse,” the judge remarked.

The judge further noted that medical practitioners undergo rigorous training to qualify, and anyone falsifying medical credentials must face justice to deter others. He also highlighted that Ugwu was facing trials in three other courts.

Subsequently, the court sentenced Ugwu to four years and two months imprisonment.

The judge also ordered him to refund N17.2 million, which he received as salaries during his fraudulent service.

“In default of payment, he is to serve an additional one year of imprisonment,” the judge ruled, directing his remand at the Akure Correctional Centre, where he is also facing another case.

More Insights: The ICPC is one of the federal government agencies responsible for combating financial crimes.

It relies on litigation to prove its allegations, leaving the courts to determine the authenticity of the evidence presented by both the ICPC and the defense.