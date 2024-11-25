The Federal Government has clarified that the planned 2025 Air Show in Nigeria will be fully funded by private investors, with no public funds involved in its execution.

The event is positioned as a key opportunity to attract international investment and showcase the nation’s aviation potential.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, made the disclosure on Sunday during the Sunday Politics programme on Channels Television.

He emphasized that the government’s role is limited to endorsement and providing the necessary infrastructure to ensure the event’s success.

“We are collaborating with private entities, but the government is not spending a kobo. Private investors are covering all the costs, while the government ensures the availability of infrastructure like runways and other aviation facilities needed for the show,” Keyamo stated.

The minister explained that the air show is much more than an exhibition of aircraft in flight; it serves as a platform for stakeholders in the aviation industry, including manufacturers of equipment, uniforms, and other essential components, to showcase their offerings.

More insight

Keyamo highlighted the 2025 Air Show as a key platform to showcase Nigeria’s aviation potential, emphasizing the country’s large population, significant air traffic, and strategic location as advantages that position it as a prime aviation hub in Africa. He also noted that prominent global aviation companies have already expressed interest in participating.

“The biggest companies in the aviation ecosystem have already expressed interest in participating,” Keyamo said.

He added, “Nigeria is the most viable country in Africa for aviation with its largest population, traffic, and strategic positioning to become a hub.”

The Aviation Minister also stressed the importance of private sector investment in driving the development of aviation infrastructure, pointing out that budgetary constraints limit the government’s ability to undertake large-scale projects.

He noted that attracting private investors is essential to achieving the ambitious infrastructure goals for the aviation sector.

The air show is expected to feature a range of exciting events, including a world-class air display, aircraft tours, airport products and services exhibitions, masterclasses, presentations on emerging technologies, and a themed ball. These activities aim to attract international stakeholders, foster partnerships, and create opportunities for collaboration across the aviation ecosystem.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo announced plans to host Nigeria’s first-ever international air show in Lagos in 2025. The three-day event, scheduled for the first quarter of next year, is designed to position Nigeria as a leading hub for aviation advancements in Africa.

Keyamo noted that the event will bring together stakeholders from across the aviation industry, including prominent global names, creating a platform for the exchange of modern ideas and innovations in the sector.

He added that the air show will also provide an opportunity for industry players to showcase their products and services, further enhancing Nigeria’s visibility in the global aviation ecosystem.

The air show will also spotlight two critical African aviation policies. These include the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), aimed at facilitating free trade across the continent, and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), which seeks to establish a unified African airspace for unrestricted movement of goods and services.

The event is expected to attract global stakeholders, solidifying Nigeria’s role in shaping the future of aviation on the continent.