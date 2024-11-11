The Federal Government has announced plans to host Nigeria’s first-ever international air show in Lagos in 2025.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, made the announcement while addressing preparations for the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shared a video of the announcement, featuring various aviation stakeholders, on its official YouTube channel on Sunday.

Keyamo explained that the international air show is set to run for three days and is expected to take place in the first quarter of next year.

“The Ministry of Aviation will be championing the hosting of a Nigerian International Air Show to be held in Lagos next year, 2025. We expect this to happen in the first quarter of 2025,” Keyamo said.

He added, “It is the first time that an international air show will hold in Nigeria.”

The Minister noted that the event will bring together all stakeholders in the aviation industry, including prominent global names, providing an opportunity for the cross-pollination of modern ideas in the field of aviation.

He further explained that the event would also allow industry players attending the program to display their products.

More insights

Keyamo emphasized that the planned international air show aims to position Nigeria as the hub for the next major advancements in aviation on the African continent.

He also highlighted that the three-day event in Lagos will spotlight two pivotal African aviation policies. These include the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to facilitate free trade across the continent, and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), which envisions a unified African airspace with unrestricted movement of goods and services.

“There are two African policies that we also seek to promote by this international air show. One is the Africa Continental Free Trade Area which seeks to promote free trade within the African region. And the other is the Single African Air Transport Market (SATAM) within the aviation ecosystem in Africa,” he stated.

The Chief Executive Officer of Air Show International Nigeria, Miss Bria Okonkwo, also highlighted key features anticipated for the event, including aircraft displays, live air shows, B2B matchmaking sessions, panel discussions, and an industry awards ceremony.

The Minister of Aviation noted that the exact dates for the international air show scheduled to hold in Lagos next year would be announced shortly.