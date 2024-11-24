The Federal Government is taking significant steps to enhance the Nigerian aviation sector by exploring advanced training opportunities in Dubai, UAE, for air traffic controllers and Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS) engineers.

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) made this disclosure via their official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, stating that the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, and NAMA’s Managing Director, Engr. Farouk Ahmed Umar visited ATOM Aviation Training Services in Dubai.

The post highlighted that discussions focused on cutting-edge training to boost capacity and safety within the sector.

“HM @FKeyamo and our MD, Engr. Farouk Ahmed Umar, visited ATOM Aviation Training Services in Dubai to strengthen Nigeria’s aviation sector. Discussions focused on cutting-edge training for air traffic controllers, and CNS engineers to boost capacity & safety.” The tweet read.

The initiative aims to equip air traffic controllers with advanced skills to manage Nigeria’s growing airspace and enhance the capacity of CNS engineers, essential for maintaining communication, navigation, and surveillance systems.

These systems are critical for safe and efficient air traffic management, and with Nigeria’s aviation sector expanding, the demand for skilled professionals to operate and sustain them is increasingly urgent.

What you should know

In addition to pursuing advanced training for air traffic controllers and Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS) engineers at ATOM Aviation Training Services in Dubai, Nigeria has secured the commitment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to provide technical assistance aimed at strengthening its meteorological and climate monitoring capabilities.

This agreement was reached during the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, where Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, met with WMO Deputy Secretary-General, Ms. K.O. Barrett.

Keyamo disclosed that the WMO pledged to support Nigeria as one of its Peer Advisors, offering technical expertise to bolster the nation’s capacity in addressing climate-related challenges.

The pledged support includes access to advanced forecasting tools, specialized training for meteorologists, and the integration of global best practices into Nigeria’s weather and climate management systems.

This collaboration is designed to enhance Nigeria’s ability to monitor, predict, and respond to extreme weather events while protecting vulnerable communities.

Improved meteorological services will also have significant implications for Nigeria’s aviation sector. Enhanced weather monitoring and forecasting will contribute to safer flight operations, optimized flight schedules, and greater efficiency at airports, further positioning Nigeria as a potential aviation leader in the region.