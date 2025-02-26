Dubai has launched an AI-powered digital platform, ‘Salama,’ that allows for residency visa renewals in just minutes.

The system was introduced by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

With ‘Salama,’ users can complete the entire visa renewal process at a faster pace, provided all necessary documents are in order.

The platform’s AI recognizes user details and displays visa statuses, including expiration dates, simplifying the process further.

This, according to TravelBiz, is an improvement from the previous process, which often takes hours.

How ‘Salama’ works

Upon logging into the platform, the AI recognizes the user’s details and shows the status of their dependents’ visas, including expiration dates.

Users can then select the duration for which they want the visa to be renewed. After confirming the renewal, the system processes the request quickly, allowing residents to download their updated residency visas directly from the platform.

Benefits

The launch of ‘Salama’ brings several advantages to Dubai residents. The primary benefit is a substantial reduction in the time required to renew visas, with the entire process now taking only a few minutes.

Also, the elimination of paperwork supports environmental goals, reports inform. This is achieved by reducing the need for physical documents.

The digital platform also offers increased convenience, allowing residents to renew visas from the comfort of their homes, and provides a user-friendly interface with clear, easy-to-follow instructions.

Expansion plans

Director of the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Department, Ghaleb Abdullah Mohammed Hassan Al-Majid, noted that the current phase of ‘Salama’ focuses on resident visa renewals and cancellations. In future phases, the platform will expand to include services for visitors, tourists, and other GDRFA offerings.

The platform will soon extend to business renewals as well. Reports inform that the GDRFA plans to integrate ‘Salama’ into its smart channels and the GDRFA DXP application in the future. These enhancements will ensure that the system evolves with technological advancements and continues to improve the user experience.

What to know

General Director of the GDRFA, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, noted that the launch of ‘Salama’ is part of Dubai’s broader efforts to embrace digital transformation. “Salama” is aimed at enhancing customer experience while improving the overall performance of government services.

The introduction of ‘Salama’ provides a faster way for tourists and expatriates in Dubai to manage government services, reports cites. The system allows residents to spend more time enjoying the city’s attractions instead of waiting for administrative processes.