The Lagos State government has cleared illegal shop extensions obstructing drainage systems and a government-provided water tap in Lagos Island.

The exercise was conducted by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), led by its General Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Oki.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Adu Ademuyiwa, Director of Public Affairs at LASBCA, via the agency’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday.

The enforcement operation focused on Idi-Oluwo Street, where shop extensions had blocked critical drainage channels and access to potable water, leaving the community without essential resources.

Arc. Gbolahan Oki highlighted the adverse impacts of these illegal structures on residents, noting that several shop owners had constructed extensions over public drains and a government-provided water tap, causing significant disruptions to the area.

“In a proactive effort to ensure public safety, orderliness, and the smooth flow of traffic, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has taken decisive action by removing illegal shop extensions obstructing drainage systems and community water supplies along Idi-Oluwo Street, Lagos Island.

“Leading the LASBCA Enforcement Team, the General Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, highlighted the adverse impacts of these illegal structures on residents. He noted that several shop owners had built extensions over public drains and water tap, causing significant disruptions,” the statement read in part.

The statement revealed that one of the removed extensions had blocked access to a government-provided water tap, cutting off the entire community’s supply of potable water. The swift removal of these illegal structures restored water access to the affected area.

Arc. Gbolahan Oki emphasized the need for residents to respect public infrastructure and take collective responsibility for preserving community resources.

More insight

Furthermore, the statement noted that Arc. Gbolahan Oki issued a one-week ultimatum to traders at Idi-Oluwo, directing them to address the identified violations or face stringent legal consequences.

At Mankanra Market, the LASBCA team uncovered several environmental infractions, including shanties obstructing walkways, which compromised the market’s functionality and safety.

Additionally, the statement highlighted that Hon. Princess Lara Oyekan-Olumegbon, representing Lagos Island Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, praised LASBCA’s proactive efforts.

She urged market leaders to ensure their members adhere to state regulations on sanitation and structural integrity, warning that defaulters would face penalties as prescribed by law.

The LASBCA team also visited Bombata Market, where Arc. Oki advised market leaders to prioritize cleanliness and foster an orderly trading environment.

He assured them of a follow-up inspection within three months to confirm compliance with required standards and maintain the improvements.