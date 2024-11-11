The Lagos State Government has commenced the clearing and demolition of shanties and illegal structures around NIPOST on Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, as part of its ongoing urban regeneration initiative.

The operation, led by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), began on Sunday with a focus on addressing the environmental and security risks posed by these unauthorized developments.

The disclosure was contained in a statement by Adu Ademuyiwa, Director, Public Affairs, LASBCA, shared on the agency’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday.

“In its ongoing commitment to urban development, regeneration, and ensuring a safe and orderly environment, the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), has commenced removal of shanties and illegal structures around NIPOST on Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos,” the statement read in part.

It further revealed that the exercise aims to enhance the urban landscape, mitigate safety hazards, and curb the proliferation of unauthorized structures in the area.

More insights

The statement noted that LASBCA’s General Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, disclosed that all affected occupants were served Quit and Demolition Notices before the operation, following multiple warnings and sufficient time for compliance.

He emphasized that the demolition was necessary to safeguard public safety and enhance the area’s urban landscape.

Oki explained that the operation became unavoidable as unapproved structures continued to emerge despite repeated warnings.

“Despite several warnings and sufficient time given for compliance, illegal structures have continued to spring up in these areas, constituting a nuisance. We cannot afford to fold our arms while these unapproved structures threaten the safety and orderliness of our city,” he stated.

He reiterated LASBCA’s commitment to enforcing Development Plans and Building Regulations, adding that similar actions would target other areas with illegal structures, reflecting the agency’s focus on sustainable urban development across Lagos.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government, through LASBCA, has intensified efforts to enforce building standards, prioritizing safety, health, and accessibility for current and future generations.