The Lagos State Government has barred AEOS Engineering Services, the contractor for a 10-floor building at Block A, Plot 5 to 10, Obanikoro, Oke-Ira Scheme, Somolu L.G.A., owned by Chief Ebere Nwosu, from all construction activities in the state due to violations of the approved building plan.

The approved plan permitted only six floors, including a basement, ground floor, and three additional floors, but the developer illegally added three more floors.

This was disclosed in a statement by Adu Ademuyiwa, Director of Public Affairs at the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The announcement was made by Dr. Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, during a site inspection with LASBCA General Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, and other officials.

The site was previously sealed by LASBCA after the developer added three unauthorized floors. Following a three-week ultimatum to rectify the violations, the developer failed to comply, leading to stricter government sanctions.

“The Special Adviser highlighted that a six-floor structure comprising of a basement, a ground floor and an additional three floors was granted, the Owner/Developer added three more floors illegally, Stressing an act that totally breached the State Building Codes and Regulations.

“Olajide further stated that the operators of AEOS Engineering Services will not be allowed to operate or manage any site within the State until a counter instruction is given as it is no longer business as usual.l,” the statement read in part.

The statement stressed that the agency will not reopen the site, and the three unauthorized floors will be demolished.

Furthermore, the Lagos State Government intends to prosecute the owner and developer for violating State Building Codes and Regulations, ensuring compliance and eradicating illegal practices in the built environment.

More insights

The statement emphasized that those involved in unlawful construction activities in Lagos will inevitably face justice, as the law will catch up with anyone attempting to circumvent it.

Olajide urged the public to engage with the Capture Lagos whistleblowing platform, enabling residents to report unauthorized developments by capturing and sharing images via their smartphones, helping authorities monitor construction activities across the state.

He highlighted the importance of the “See Something, Say Something” initiative, stressing that silence makes individuals complicit in illegal actions.

The Special Adviser reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holding violators accountable, with LASBCA actively enforcing compliance with building codes.

He assured that the agency will ensure strict adherence to regulations, leaving no stone unturned.