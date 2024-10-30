The Lagos State Government has shut down Ikeja Golf Club over public safety concerns stemming from multiple instances of negligence.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) sealed the premises on Wednesday, citing risks to lives and property following several complaints.

This announcement was made in a statement by Adu Ademuyiwa, Director of Public Affairs at LASBCA, and shared on the agency’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The statement identified a key safety concern as an incident where a stray golf ball from the club struck a LASBCA staff member at its Ikeja headquarters.

The agency also noted that errant golf balls frequently damage vehicles in the area, further contributing to the safety risks

“The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has taken decisive action by sealing off the Ikeja Golf Club at Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA, after several incidents of negligence raised concerns about public Safety of lives and property damage.

“The closure was prompted by repeated complaints and a recent incident in which a golf ball struck a LASBCA staff member in its Ikeja Headquarter’s premises.

In addition to this unfortunate incident, there have been multiple cases of errant golf balls causing damage to vehicles in the vicinity.,” the statement read in part.

The statement emphasized that the club’s negligence posed an ongoing risk to public safety, necessitating immediate intervention to prevent further harm.

More insight

The statement detailed that Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, General Manager of LASBCA, criticized the management and players of Ikeja Golf Club for failing to prioritize public safety.

He expressed frustration over recurring safety lapses, describing them as unacceptable given the risks posed to individuals and property in the vicinity.

“It is alarming to witness such a level of negligence from an establishment of this standing. The persistent disregard for public safety measures is unacceptable, especially when it endangers individuals and damages lives and properties,” Oki stated.

It further emphasized that LASBCA, responsible for enforcing building standards and protecting public safety, viewed the lack of precautionary measures—such as installing protective netting or redesigning play areas—as a serious violation of safety regulations.

The agency noted that, despite issuing multiple warnings to the club, no corrective actions were taken, leaving LASBCA with no option but to seal the premises until the necessary safety measures are in place.

LASBCA reiterated that this closure highlights its commitment to safeguarding residents and visitors by preventing further hazards and avoidable incidents.