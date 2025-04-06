For decades, the global billionaire class has largely belonged to those in their 50s, 60s, and beyond, a reflection of the time, risk, and persistence it often takes to amass vast wealth.

According to Forbes data, nearly three-quarters of the world’s billionaires fall between the ages of 50 and 79.

Only 12% are under the age of 50. And among those, the youngest billionaires, those under 30, are a rare subset, with only 21 individuals making the list this year.

Yet within this already exclusive group, an even smaller cohort stands out: billionaires under the age of 25. These Gen Z billionaires, born between the late 1990s and 2012, represent a tiny fraction of global wealth holders but draw disproportionate attention due to their youth and often extraordinary inheritances.

Nearly all of them, with just two exceptions, are beneficiaries of generational wealth. This includes the world’s youngest billionaire, 19-year-old Johannes von Baumbach of Germany. Along with his siblings, ages 23, 25, and 27, von Baumbach holds a multibillion-dollar stake in Boehringer Ingelheim, the world’s largest privately held pharmaceutical company. Each sibling is estimated to be worth $5.4 billion.

Of the 21 billionaires under 30, a significant majority, 15, hail from Europe. Germany alone accounts for several of them, including the von Baumbach siblings, Sophie Luise Fielmann (30), Kevin David Lehmann (22), and Maxim Tebar (23), who represent family wealth in industries ranging from eyewear to retail pharmaceuticals to industrial manufacturing.

But when narrowed down to those under the age of 26, the list becomes even more exclusive. This year, only 10 individuals meet that criterion.

What follows is a snapshot of the top 10 wealthiest billionaires in the world under the age of 26 in 2025, a generation coming into enormous wealth, whether by inheritance or, in rare cases, by their own design.

10. Maxim Tebar

Age: 24

Citizenship: Germany

Source of Wealth: Chainsaws

Net Worth: $1.1 Billion

Maxim Tebar is a fourth-generation heir to the Stihl fortune, the German company best known as a global leader in chainsaw manufacturing. Founded in 1926 by his great-grandfather, Andreas Stihl, the company has grown from a small engineering venture into a global powerhouse in handheld power equipment, including trimmers, blowers, and forestry tools.

Headquartered in Waiblingen, near Stuttgart, Stihl remains a privately held firm, owned entirely by descendants of its founder. In 2023, the company reported $5.8 billion in sales, further cementing its position as the world’s best-selling brand of chainsaws. Notably, Stihl is the only chainsaw manufacturer that produces its own chains and guide bars—an integrated approach that has helped maintain its competitive edge for nearly a century.

Maxim’s mother, Karen Tebar, serves as vice chair of Stihl’s advisory board, continuing the family’s active involvement in the company’s governance. While Maxim does not yet play a public role within the company, his inheritance secures his place among the youngest billionaires in Europe. At just 23 years old, he represents the newest generation of wealth in a family whose business legacy continues to shape the global power tools industry.

9. Remi Dassault

Age: 23

Citizenship: France

Source of Wealth: Diversified

Net Worth: $2.8 Billion

Rémi Dassault is the son of the late Olivier Dassault and an heir to one of France’s most prominent industrial dynasties. His fortune is rooted in the multibillion-euro Dassault Group, a conglomerate with interests spanning aerospace, defense, software, media, and wine.

The Dassault legacy began with Rémi’s great-grandfather, Marcel Dassault, who founded Dassault Aviation in the early 20th century. The company, originally a propeller manufacturer during World War I, has since evolved into a global leader in military and business aircraft production, best known for its Falcon jets and the Rafale fighter.

Rémi’s father, Olivier Dassault, was both a key figure in the family business and a prominent political figure. A longtime member of France’s National Assembly, he died tragically in a helicopter crash in 2021. His passing further spotlighted the family’s influence in both French industry and politics.

In addition to their aerospace holdings, the Dassault family owns Le Figaro, one of France’s leading national newspapers, as well as a collection of prestigious vineyards and private aviation interests. Though Rémi has yet to take on a public leadership role, his inheritance places him among the wealthiest individuals under 25 in Europe—a scion of one of France’s most powerful and enduring family empires.

8. Luca Del Vecchio

Age: 23

Citizenship: Italy

Source of Wealth: Eyeglasses

Net Worth: $6.6 Billion

He, along with his brother and half-brother, ranks among the wealthiest individuals under 30, owing to their inherited minority stakes in EssilorLuxottica, the eyewear conglomerate behind global brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Persol.

Their stakes are held through Delfin, the family’s Luxembourg-based holding company, which also maintains significant positions in European giants like Italy’s UniCredit and France’s Generali. Despite the scale of their wealth, he does not play an operational role in either EssilorLuxottica or Delfin.

On February 12, 2025, the Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica approved the consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024. Audited by the company’s statutory auditors, the results are expected to be released with a formal audit report shortly.

In a joint statement, Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO, lauded the company’s performance, highlighting it as the fourth consecutive year of strong top-line growth. They reported robust acceleration in the fourth quarter across all regions and business lines, culminating in record-high profits for the Group.

7. Kim Jung-min

Age: 23

Citizenship: South Korea

Source of Wealth: Online gaming

Net Worth: $1.3 Billion

Jung-min and her younger sister, Jung-youn, are among the youngest billionaires in Asia, each holding significant stakes in NXC Corporation, the holding company that controls Nexon, one of the world’s largest online gaming firms. The sisters inherited the majority of their shares following the death of their father, Kim Jung-ju, the visionary founder of Nexon, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 54.

Despite their considerable wealth, neither sister has taken on a role within the company, and both remain largely out of the public eye. Very little is publicly known about them, and they have yet to indicate any interest in assuming leadership or operational responsibilities in the gaming empire their father built.

6. Franz von Baumbach

Age: 23

Citizenship: Germany

Source of Wealth: Pharma

Net Worth: $5.4 Billion

Franz is the second-youngest heir to Boehringer Ingelheim, the privately held German pharmaceutical giant headquartered in Ingelheim am Rhein. Along with his siblings, most of whom also appear on this year’s youngest billionaires list, he inherited a minority stake in the company, which ranks among the largest family-owned drugmakers in the world.

Details about Franz and his siblings remain scarce. None are publicly involved in the company’s operations, and the family maintains a notably private profile despite their multibillion-dollar fortune.

5. Kevin David Lehmann

Age: 22

Citizenship: Germany

Source of Wealth: Drugstores

Net Worth: $3.6 Billion

Kevin David Lehmann became one of the world’s youngest billionaires after inheriting a 50% stake in dm-drogerie markt, Germany’s largest drugstore chain, from his father in 2017 when he was just 14 years old.

His father, Guenther Lehmann, began investing in the company in 1974, just a year after its founding, and watched it expand into a retail giant with more than 4,000 stores across Europe.

Despite the sizable fortune, neither father nor son has ever been involved in the company’s daily operations. The family has kept a low profile, and Kevin David remains almost entirely out of the public spotlight.

4. Kim Jung-youn

Age: 21

Citizenship: South Korea

Source of Wealth: Online gaming

Net Worth: $1.3 Billion

Though she does not hold an operational role at Nexon, the global game developer, she and her sister (above) each inherit approximately 9% stakes in the company from their late father, Kim Jung-ju, the founder of Nexon.

Nexon Co., Ltd., a prominent South Korean video game developer and publisher, is renowned for its titles such as MapleStory, Crazyracing Kartrider, Sudden Attack, Dungeon & Fighter, and Blue Archive. Founded in Seoul in 1994, Nexon moved its headquarters to Tokyo, Japan, in 2005. Today, with a global footprint, the company operates offices in the United States, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Nexon has grown into a gaming giant, with a portfolio of over 80 live games, captivating millions of players across more than 190 countries. Its largest shareholder is NXC, a South Korean investment and holding company based in Jeju Province, which holds significant stakes in Nexon.

3. Clemente Del Vecchio

Age: 20

Citizenship: Italy

Source of Wealth: Eyeglasses

Net Worth: $6.6 Billion

Clement like his brother Luca, derives his wealth from a 12.5% stake in Delfin, the holding company that holds a significant share in EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in eyewear, known for brands like Ray-Ban, Persol, and Arnette. While he has no direct role at EssilorLuxottica, his substantial ownership through Delfin contributes to his fortune.

He and his brother, Luca, are the children of the company’s late founder, who had a relationship with Sabina Grossi, the former head of investor relations at EssilorLuxottica. Together, they share in the family’s legacy within the influential eyewear industry.

2. Lívia Voigt de Assis

Age: 20

Citizenship: Brazil

Source of Wealth: Industrial machinery

Net Worth: $1.2 Billion

Lívia Voigt de Assis is the youngest billionaire heir of WEG co-founder Werner Ricardo Voigt, holding a 3.1% stake in the company, which she shares with her sister. WEG, Latin America’s largest manufacturer of electrical motors, was established by her grandfather, Werner Ricardo Voigt, alongside late billionaires Eggon João da Silva and Geraldo Werninghaus. With factories in over 10 countries, the publicly traded multinational reported revenues of approximately $6.7 billion in 2024.

At just 20 years old, Lívia is the world’s second-youngest billionaire, trailing only Johannes von Baumbach, a 19-year-old German heir. Despite her vast wealth, Lívia does not hold a board seat or an executive role at WEG. She is currently studying psychology at university.

After being named the world’s youngest billionaire by Forbes in 2024, Lívia took to social media to express her wish to avoid attention. She shared that she intends to keep a low profile and maintain her privacy, distancing herself from the public eye. With her strong commitment to education and her desire for privacy, Lívia stands as a young billionaire who values discretion as much as success.

1. Johannes von Baumbach

Age: 19

Citizenship: Germany

Source of Wealth: Pharma

Net Worth: $5.4 Billion

Johannes von Baumbach, brother of Katharina is an heir to the Boehringer Ingelheim fortune, the world’s largest privately owned pharmaceutical company. Boehringer Ingelheim was founded in 1885 by Albert Boehringer, initially supplying ingredients to pharmacies, textile merchants, and the food industry. Over the years, the company expanded its focus to become a global leader in pharmaceuticals.

Today, Boehringer Ingelheim is recognized for its pioneering work in the development of medications, with notable treatments for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), anti-coagulation therapies, and type 2 diabetes. The company employs over 53,000 people across 130 markets worldwide. Despite Johannes’ substantial inheritance, he remains relatively private about his role and personal involvement in the company’s day-to-day operations.