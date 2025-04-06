The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has granted a N50 million grant to 500 petty traders in the Eket Local Government Area (LGA) in an effort to support small enterprises.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the effort, carried out through the Eket ARISE Empowerment effort, is part of the governor’s larger economic plan to support low-income entrepreneurs.

Each beneficiary received N100,000, a sum expected to significantly enhance their business operations.

The grant was announced during the inauguration of a newly constructed 5,000-capacity conference hall in Eket LGA, a project designed to drive economic and social activities in the region.

Governor Eno, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Frank Archibong, emphasized that the initiative aligns with the state’s ARISE Agenda, which focuses on grassroots development and economic empowerment.

“This is Arise Agenda at work in the local government; this government is desirous of seeing more of this project in the landscape of every local government area in Akwa Ibom.

“The project reflects collective vision for progress and determination to complement the transformative ARISE AGENDA, championed by the administration,’’ he said.

He urged the council to implement a robust monitoring system to ensure beneficiaries utilize the funds effectively.

A Boost for SMEs and Infrastructure

Eket LGA Chairman, Mr. Akaniyene Tommey, described the event as a dual celebration of infrastructure development and economic empowerment.

He noted that the newly inaugurated conference hall would serve as a major hub for events, conferences, and social gatherings, boosting the area’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and creating job opportunities.

“It will be a key driver of our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and will also create numerous employment opportunities in the area,” Tommey said.

Tommey explained that the N50 million grant to 500 entrepreneurs was a clear demonstration of the resolve to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which are the backbone of the economy.

Additionally, the chairman revealed plans for an ultramodern legislative complex in Eket, signaling further infrastructural advancements in the LGA.

Several beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the financial support, pledging to use the funds judiciously to expand their petty trade.

The ceremony also featured the foundation-laying ceremony for the proposed ultramodern Eket legislative complex, marking another milestone in the state’s development drive.

More insight

In March 2025, the governor empowered 833 entrepreneurs with grants under the Micro Scale Medium Enterprises development scheme.

The beneficiariesdrawn from Abak-Etim Ekpo-Ika Federal Constituency received their share of the N5.1 billion grant earmarked by the State Government to Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) operators in the State.