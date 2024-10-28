The Lagos State Government has announced plans to assist developers and property owners in addressing the growing issue of distressed buildings.

This was revealed by Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, in a statement issued by Mukaila Sanusi, the Deputy Director of the ministry’s Public Affairs Unit, on Sunday.

Olumide stated that the ministry will go beyond approving remodeling plans by providing technical support, focusing on the design and renovation of such structures.

He noted that this initiative aligns with the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2019 (as amended), and aims to promote building safety and sustainability.

“The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, as mandated by the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2019 (as amended), is willing to extend its responsibility from approving remodeling of existing buildings to providing technical assistance to developers and owners of distressed buildings, especially in the design and remodeling of such buildings,” Olumide stated in part.

He further emphasized that buildings have lifespans and should be regularly maintained as they approach the end of their durability, rather than being left to deteriorate to the point of distress or collapse, which jeopardizes a safe and sustainable environment.

Olumide stressed that the initiative would provide viable alternatives to demolition and help combat the menace of distressed buildings across the state.

What you should know

The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has ramped up efforts to ensure that buildings across the state are structurally sound, protecting both occupants and surrounding structures. This initiative has become even more urgent following incidents of building collapses in recent years.

At the forefront of this effort is the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), which enforces compliance by ensuring ongoing construction adheres to approved plans.

The agency also identifies distressed buildings deemed unsafe, coordinating the evacuation of residents and initiating demolition where necessary to preserve public safety and structural integrity across the state.

In recent weeks, LASBCA has identified several distressed buildings for evacuation and subsequent demolition. Notably, residents of more than 15 residential buildings in the Iponri Housing Estate, Surulere, were recently given a two-week notice to vacate, as the structures exhibited signs of severe distress.

It also sanctioned AEOS Engineering Services, a contractor found guilty of unlawfully adding three extra floors to an already approved six-floor plan for a property in Somolu.

As the government rolls out plans to assist developers and property owners in addressing distressed buildings, it seeks to strike a balance between safety and preservation.

By encouraging safe renovations over demolition, the initiative allows residents and authorities to work together to restore these structures, making them habitable and reducing the need for drastic measures.