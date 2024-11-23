The Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) has introduced an online registration portal to improve the testing processes for building materials in the state.

The launch took place during the eGIS Retreat 2.0 held at 21st Century Technologies in Lagos and is expected to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in the quality assurance of construction materials.

Mrs. Olayinka Abdul, the General Manager of LSMTL, highlighted the benefits of the new web portal. She explained that the platform would automate the tracking and data capture of building materials tests, reducing manual errors and speeding up processes.

“This software application captures and tracks building data to streamline the LSMTL’s quality assurance process for long-lasting structures. This initiative will directly benefit all stakeholders, such as potential clients and LSMTL agents,” Abdul said.

Building safety through data-driven insights

The launch of the online portal is part of LSMTL’s broader initiative to improve building safety in Lagos. Abdul noted that the agency would leverage data-driven insights from geotechnical investigations to ensure better construction practices in the state.

“By collecting and analysing data, collaborating with other agencies, and developing detailed maps, LSMTL aims to create a more resilient and sustainable built environment in Lagos,” she said.

The initiative will also aid in identifying the specific characteristics of different areas across the state, thus enabling the agency to recommend appropriate construction practices for each location.

Transparency payment process

Abdul further stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the online portal’s payment process. The portal, which is linked to the Alpha Beta Portal—another platform within the state government’s infrastructure—will allow customers to track the progress of their tests and make payments seamlessly.

She emphasized that the new system would ensure clear and accessible processes for users and contribute to maintaining high standards of quality in material testing services.

Dr. Olajide Babatunde, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on eGIS and Urban Development emphasized that technology and innovation are central to Lagos’ urban development strategy, which focuses on improving the quality of life for residents through enhanced services.

“Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has public trust, which is fostered by what every ministry, department, and agency of government does to ensure we build on existing work and common platforms for information sharing and enhanced services, which is the focus of this two-day retreat,” Babatunde said.