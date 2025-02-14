Governors of the six Southwest states have agreed to establish joint surveillance and monitoring teams to tackle food inflation and strengthen security coordination across the region.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this on Thursday via his X handle following a one-day meeting of the Southwest Governors’ Forum.

The meeting, hosted by Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Ikeja, was attended by Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).

Sanwo-Olu, chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, who read a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, said deliberations focused on key regional issues, including security, agriculture, food security, economic collaboration, and the South-West Development Commission.

“Recognising emerging security threats, we resolved to establish a Joint Surveillance and Monitoring Team to enhance security coordination across the Southwest. We are committed to taking decisive actions to ensure the safety and stability of our communities,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Action plan to tackle food inflation

Beyond security concerns, the governors addressed the rising cost of food, which they attributed to the activities of unscrupulous middlemen in the supply chain.

“We agreed to create a State Food Inflation Joint Monitoring Team and establish Aggregation Centres and Food Hubs to combat food inflation,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Southwest development commission gets a boost

The governors commended the Federal Government for establishing the South-West Development Commission (SWDC) and designating Cocoa House in Ibadan as its headquarters.

“I have full confidence in Odu’a Investment Company Limited’s management of our regional assets,” Sanwo-Olu added.

Governors reaffirm commitment to economic growth

The Southwest Governors’ Forum reaffirmed its commitment to regional development, emphasizing economic growth, security, and infrastructure.

Forum chairman Sanwo-Olu stated, “Together, we are dedicated to promoting peace, security, and economic growth in the Southwest.”

As part of efforts to enhance economic progress, the governors urged the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission to strengthen collaboration with state Commissioners for Agriculture.

They noted that this partnership would drive industrialization and infrastructure development, ensuring sustainable economic advancement in the region.

Vote of confidence on Tinubu’s economic policies

The forum, which last convened in June 2024, passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his administration’s efforts in stabilizing the economy.

The governors particularly praised the sustained supply and distribution of petroleum products and the stabilization of the exchange rate, which they say have contributed to economic recovery.

Support for Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND)

Additionally, the governors applauded the successful implementation of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), highlighting its significant impact on students in the region.

Sanwo-Olu encouraged eligible students to take full advantage of NELFUND, emphasizing that investment in education remains crucial to unlocking future opportunities and strengthening the workforce needed for regional and national growth.