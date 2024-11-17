International students in Canada now have the opportunity to work more hours during the academic term.

Effective November 8 2024, the Canadian government is increasing the maximum allowable work hours from 20 to 24 hours per week.

This policy change aims to help students balance their studies with part-time employment, offering more flexibility as they navigate life in Canada.

According to Immigration News Canada(INC), the new rule is part of a broader effort by the Canadian government to enhance the support system for international students, allowing them to gain more work experience and financial independence while continuing their education.

New work hour cap: what students need to know

INC reports that under the updated regulation, international students can now work up to 24 hours per week during the academic term, a notable increase from the previous 20-hour limit. Also, students can work full-time during scheduled breaks, provided they are enrolled full-time before and after the break period.

This change, as reported, is designed to offer more opportunities for students to supplement their income while maintaining their academic focus.

Who Is eligible to work off-campus?

Not all international students will automatically be eligible to work off-campus, reports note.

To qualify, students must meet certain conditions:

They must be enrolled full-time at a Designated Learning Institution (DLI) and must be enrolled in a program that lasts at least six months and leads to a degree, diploma, or certificate.

Students must also have a valid study permit that allows off-campus work, and they must apply for a Social Insurance Number (SIN) to be eligible to work in Canada.

However, reports note that students who are enrolled in language programs, preparatory courses, or general interest studies are not permitted to work off-campus. Similarly, those whose study permits restrict off-campus employment will be unable to take advantage of this opportunity.

Steps for students to start working

Before students begin working, they must first ensure their study permit includes the necessary conditions to work off-campus. If the permit does not specify work eligibility, students can request an amendment at no cost, INC informs.

Once they have the proper work authorization, students need to apply for a SIN, which is required for all work in Canada.

Finally, students must ensure they comply with the new 24-hour per week work limit during the academic terms and track their hours carefully.

Consequences for non-compliance

Reports warn that it is important for students to adhere to the new work hour limits and other regulations. Violating the rules—such as working more than 24 hours per week during the academic term—can result in severe consequences.

These may include losing student status, becoming ineligible for future immigration benefits, and potentially being asked to leave Canada. Students, therefore are encouraged to keep accurate records of their working hours and follow the rules carefully.

Changes for transfers and graduates

The new rules also affect students transitioning between institutions. Beginning in November 2024, international students transferring from one Designated Learning Institution to another will be required to apply for a new study permit before making the switch.

This measure, INC reports, aims to ensure greater program integrity and accountability.

For graduates, the new policy allows students to work full-time while they await the approval of their Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), as long as they are eligible for off-campus work during their studies.

Students who are moving into a new program of study may also work full-time during the transition period, subject to specific conditions.