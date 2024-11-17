The Kogi State Government has approved a sum of N8 billion for infrastructural development at the newly established Kogi State University, Kabba (KOSUK).

Mr. Wemi Jones, the state’s Commissioner for Education, revealed that the state Governor Ahmed Ododo approved this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Saturday.

The funds will be allocated for the construction of critical facilities at the university, including the Senate building, Faculty of Science, and male and female hostels.

She revealed that Contractors have been mobilised to the sites, and construction works are expected to begin within the next two weeks.

The Kogi State Government has reiterated its dedication to advancing the education sector through substantial investments and policy commitments

“Kogi State Government has been servicing education very monumentally, and the present administration of Gov. Ahmed Ododo is resolved to maintain and surpass the budgetary allocation of 30% to education,” Jones remarked

He added that Governor Ododo, a former member of Bello’s administration, remains steadfast in prioritizing the education sector to advance development in the state.

Support for students

In a further boost to education, Governor Ododo has approved N316 million in bursary payments for 8,750 Indigenous Kogi students in tertiary institutions.

Jones disclosed that 201 Law students will receive N300,000 each, while the remaining students will get N30,000 each. He explained that the recipients were selected from over 40,000 applicants who completed the necessary verification process.

Additionally, the government has allocated over N600 million to cover WAEC fees for 18,734 public school students. Final verification and disbursement processes are currently ongoing.

What you should know

In line with the current administration’s commitment to education, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo approved N600 million to cover the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for Senior Secondary Three (SS3) students for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The funds will cover the examination fees of 18,734 students in public schools across the state, reflecting the government’s commitment to removing financial barriers and ensuring access to quality education for Kogi students.

Kogi State Government former Governor, Yahaya Bello, released N115 million to cover the cost of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration fees for 15,033 students in public schools across the state.

In November 2023, Governor Bello approved the immediate disbursement of N497 million for the payment of the 2023 WAEC examination fees for students enrolled in public schools.ug