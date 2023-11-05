Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has authorized the immediate allocation of N497 million to cover the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for students enrolled in public schools within the state.

The government of Kogi state as conveyed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Muhammed Onogwu, aims to enhance the future of the state’s education system through this initiative.

What the statement says

The statement by the state government on the payment of the WASSCE fees on Saturday said,

“This resolute step reflects the administration’s dedication to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to access quality education, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

It aims to empower students to undertake crucial examinations without imposing any financial burden on their parents or guardians.”

The statement also said that the disbursement aligns with the administration’s recent promise to offer free education from primary to secondary school levels in the state’s public schools, highlighting the government’s dedication to implementing the “Zero Out-of-School Policy.”

The statement also noted,

“Moreover, the Governor has reiterated that his administration will impose penalties on parents who do not enroll their children in school during his tenure. This comprehensive approach to education reflects the state’s commitment to not only increasing educational access but also ensuring active participation.”

The statement enumerated the local government areas benefiting from the WASSCE fees initiative, including Dekina with the highest number of students at 1,867 beneficiaries, Lokoja Local Government Area with 1,569 students, and Okene with 1,345 students.

Consequently, this initiative will support a total of 15,033 students.