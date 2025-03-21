Canada’s rejection rate continues to soar, with a record 2.36 million temporary resident applications rejected for 2024.

This significant rise in rejections affects visitor visas, study permits, and work permits and is part of the country’s new immigration strategy to manage pressure on housing, infrastructure, and social services.

According to BBC News, the Canadian government’s decision to tighten immigration policies, as outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), aims to reduce the number of temporary migrants entering the country.

The new policies are designed to attract skilled workers and students to support Canada’s economy while also addressing the challenges posed by rapid population growth.

Immigration rejection figures

Canada has seen a sharp increase in rejections across three major visa categories. According to the IRCC:

Visitor Visas: Approximately 1.95 million applications were rejected in 2024, a significant rise from the previous year.

Study Permits: About 290,317 international student applications were denied, up from last year's figures.

Work Permits: Around 115,549 work permit applications were rejected in 2024.

This increase in rejections is part of a broader effort to reduce the number of temporary residents in the country by 2026.

Reasons behind the immigration policy changes

The Canadian government’s decision to cut the number of migrants is largely driven by concerns over population growth and its impact on public services. The IRCC has noted that the influx of temporary residents has placed increasing pressure on housing, healthcare, and other essential services since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These strains have prompted the government to introduce stricter immigration measures.

There have also been concerns over visitors overstaying their visas, leading to tighter controls and more rigorous scrutiny of applicants to ensure that all entrants have legitimate reasons for their stay.

Impact on international students and work permits

International students have been particularly affected by these changes, as Canada has implemented caps on the number of students allowed to study in the country in 2024; aiming to control the volume of international students.

The government has also enforced stricter verification processes to prevent fraud and to ensure that students can demonstrate financial stability. These measures have led to a 52% rejection rate for study permits in 2024.

Work permits have also seen significant cuts, especially in sectors such as healthcare, construction, and tourism. While Canada continues to rely on foreign workers to address labor shortages, the government is reducing the number of work permits issued to manage the rising number of applications.

Consequences for Canada’s economy

The reduction in temporary residents is expected to have both positive and negative effects on Canada’s economy. On the positive side, BBC cites that experts believe the policy changes will ease pressure on housing and reduce waiting times in the healthcare system.

However, the reduction in foreign workers and students could create challenges in sectors that depend heavily on migrant labor.

As rejection rates climb, prospective migrants will face increasingly stringent application processes to enter Canada. The new immigration policies seek to balance the need for skilled workers and students with the realities of managing population growth and maintaining public services.