Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has announced that the government has lowered the age requirement for tertiary admissions from 18 to 16 years.

This change allows students who meet academic standards to apply to universities and other institutions at 16 instead of 18.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Dr. Alausa shared the update during his first press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

He explained that the previous 18-year benchmark stemmed from the structure of Nigeria’s National Policy on Education but would no longer be enforced.

Tertiary admission benchmark set at 16, with exceptions for gifted students

Reports inform that Dr. Alausa outlined the new admission policy, confirming the shift to a 16-year benchmark for tertiary education. “We will not be going forward with the 18-years admission benchmark. We will go with 16 years and are going to meet with JAMB and others on that,” he stated, referring to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, which oversees admission processes.

He also noted that the policy includes exceptions for gifted students, who may be admitted even if they are younger than 16.b

Certificate verification policy for Benin Republic and Togo remains

Addressing concerns about the withdrawal of certificates obtained from institutions in Benin Republic and Togo, Dr. Alausa confirmed that this policy would stay in place. The measure is intended to eliminate fake certificates in the system.

The minister stressed the need to ensure the credibility of qualifications obtained abroad, especially from neighboring countries, in a bid to maintain Nigeria’s academic standards.

Efforts to address out-of-school children and enrollment incentives

Dr. Alausa also highlighted the ministry’s focus on reducing the number of out-of-school children, a key priority for his office. He announced plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to implement conditional cash transfer programs, providing financial incentives for families to send their children to school.

“We will work with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to provide conditional cash transfers as incentives for students to increase school enrollment,” he said, noting that financial support could encourage more students to stay in school.

Introduction of nutritional programs to support student health

In addition to financial support, Dr. Alausa said the ministry plans to introduce nutritional programs aimed at improving students’ health.

These programs will focus on enhancing the well-being of students to support their learning and contribute to human capital development across Nigeria.