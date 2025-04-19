The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced April 24, 2025, as the new date for the commencement of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across Nigeria.

Originally scheduled to begin on Friday, April 25, the examination was moved forward by a day due to what the Board described as “essential commitments by the Board and its partner agencies.”

The update was made known in an official statement signed by Fabian Benjamin, Ph.D., Public Communication Advisor to JAMB, on Saturday, April 19.

“The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is now set to commence on Thursday, April 24, 2025, instead of the previously scheduled date of Friday, April 25, 2025. This adjustment has been made to accommodate essential commitments by the Board and its partner agencies,” the statement read.

Candidates can now print slips

As part of preparations, JAMB has opened its portal for candidates to print their Examination Notification Slips

“All candidates who have registered for the 2025 UTME scheduled to commence on Thursday, 24th April, 2025, are urged to print their 2025 UTME Notification Slips before the date of their examination,” the statement added.

The Notification Slips contain vital information including:

Examination date

Venue (centre)

Time

How to print your UTME slip

Visit www.jamb.gov.ng

Click on “2025 UTME Slip Printing”

Enter their registration number

Click on “Print Examination Slip”

The Board advised all candidates to print their slips and “familiarise themselves with the location of their centres before the date of the examination.”

This is to help ease any last-minute confusion or delays on the exam day.

Assigned towns only

JAMB reiterated a strict policy regarding examination locations, warning candidates not to appear at any centre outside their officially assigned venue or town.

According to the Board, each candidate will be assigned to a centre strictly within the examination town they selected during registration.

Any attempt to sit for the UTME outside this assigned town will not be permitted under any circumstances.

“Please note that candidates will be assigned to centres within their chosen examination towns; no candidate will be placed in a centre outside their selected town,” they stated.

What you should know

The examination board recently launched decoy websites designed to trap individuals seeking to cheat.

These websites, which mimic those operated by fraudsters, were part of a sting operation that exposed at least 180 candidates who paid sums starting from N30,000 for leaked examination questions and fake score upgrades

As part of its preparations for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) disbursed a total of N397,030,900 as transport allowances to 1,909 officials who participated in the conduct of the mock exam held nationwide on April 10, 2025.