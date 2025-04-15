The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has assured candidates that for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), no one will be required to sit for the exam outside their state of registration.

This assurance was given by Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Dr. Benjamin explained that while some candidates had to sit for the UTME mock examination outside their state of residence due to limited availability of approved Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres, this was an exception for the mock session only.

“For example, if centres in Abuja were filled up and there were available centres in Nassarawa State, candidates would be redirected there,” he said.

However, he assured that this situation would not occur during the main UTME, as all registered CBT centres would be operational.

“This will not happen in the main examination because there will be more centres conducting the exams, ensuring no candidate will be sent outside their state of registration,” Dr. Benjamin concluded.

Importance of early registration

He also highlighted the role of early registration in determining how close a candidate’s centre would be to their residence.

“Once a closer centre was already filled up, the candidate may be assigned any available centre within the state,” he said

Nairametrics reported that the recently concluded registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) saw a total of 2,030,627 candidates successfully set to take the examination, which is scheduled to begin on April 25, 2025.

JAMB disclosed that after the registration, it has now shifted focus to securing the examination environment, introducing new anti-cheating measures aimed at preserving the integrity of the testing process.

According to the board, these measures have already led to the arrest of multiple candidates caught attempting to gain admission with forged A-level credentials.

JAMB has warned all candidates to avoid any form of malpractice and adhere strictly to examination guidelines, stressing that monitoring systems are in place to detect and penalize fraudulent behaviour.

What you should know

The board announced the release of 115,735 results from the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), while 10,446 results are still being processed across Nigeria.

According to JAMB, a total of 200,113 candidates registered for the 2025 Mock UTME conducted on April 10, but only 126,181 sat for the exam. Of these, 115,735 results have been released, while 10,446 are still being processed.

The mock examination serves as a trial for the UTME, allowing JAMB to test new innovations and help candidates get familiar with the CBT environment.

It has successfully addressed issues and provided valuable experience for candidates. JAMB encourages candidates to stay patient and continue their preparations for a better examination experience.