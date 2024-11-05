The legal representative of the victims of the Weather-Field Estate demolition in Sabon-Lugbe, Abuja, carried out by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has warned potential buyers against purchasing the land, which is said to be worth N200 billion.

Counsel to the aggrieved victims, Barrister Kalu Kalu, explained in a press briefing on Tuesday, attended by Nairametrics, that purchasing the disputed property could result in a “waste of resources” for the buyer, as there is a “pending court case” associated with the land.

The lawyer insisted that the land was “genuinely allocated” to his clients after payment of statutory fees to the FCT authorities, adding that the victims now believe the FCTA plans to sell the land where their properties were domiciled.

Protest underway

Nairametrics previously reported that the Home Builders Association of Nigeria had recently accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of directing the demolition of properties (Weather-Field Estate) worth over N200 billion in Sabon-Lugbe, Abuja, allegedly without a court order.

On Tuesday, Kalu, who identified himself as the lawyer representing the affected victims, advised potential buyers to ensure they perform due diligence in understanding the status of a property before making an investment.

According to him, while the disputed land allegedly belongs to his client, investors should be cautious due to the ongoing legal case surrounding the demolished property.

“We filed a suit at the High Court of the FCT against the FCT Minister and two others and served processes on the relevant parties. Yet, the demolition was carried out despite the pending case,” he claimed.

“We are hereby issuing a warning that no Nigerian should buy the land or any portion of it, as doing so would be tantamount to wasting resources,” he added.

Kalu also challenged anyone to investigate his client’s claim of ownership of the land and release an independent report on the matter.

Backstory

Nairametrics reports that on October 22, 2024, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, ordered the immediate demolition of illegal structures in the Sabon-Lugbe South District Layout in the FCT.

The FCT Minister issued the order the same day after an unscheduled visit to the site, where he identified what he termed “illegal structures at Sabon Lugbe,” accompanied by the heads of various security agencies in the FCT.

Barrister Wike reiterated that buildings without proper documentation from the FCT Administration would be demolished, describing the developers in the area as land grabbers.

The FCT Minister maintained that the structures were built without the approval of the Development Control Department, in violation of the land use provisions of the FCT.

According to an FCTA statement, “The Minister directed the Director of the Department of Development Control, Town Planner Mukhtar Galadima, to liaise with various security agencies for the demolition of the illegal structures and the recovery of the land, adding that security personnel would arrest anyone who obstructs the demolition exercise.”