The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of 115,735 results from the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), while 10,446 results are still being processed across Nigeria.

This was disclosed in an official statement signed by Dr. Fabian Benjamin, Public Communication Advisor (PCA), JAMB.

According to JAMB, a total of 200,113 candidates registered for the 2025 Mock UTME conducted on April 10, but only 126,181 sat for the exam. Of these, 115,735 results have been released, while 10,446 are still being processed.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2025 Mock UTME, conducted on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Consequently, 126,181 candidates successfully sat for the examination, and results for 115,735 of these candidates are now available for viewing. Additionally, 10,446 results are still being processed and will be released soon,” the board stated.

Breakdown of participation

200,115 candidates initially registered to participate

73,844 candidates were absent

88 candidates failed biometric verification

126,181 candidates successfully sat for the mock exam

How to check your mock result

JAMB has provided a simple method for candidates who participated in the 2025 Mock UTME to check their results using their mobile phones.

Step-by-step guide

Ensure the SIM card used is the same one that was used during registration.

Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Type the word MOCKRESULT (in capital letters, without quotes).

Send the message to 55019 or 66019.

Wait for an response SMS containing your result details.

The Board encouraged candidates to remain focused and committed as they prepare for the main examination, adding that the ongoing innovations are in their best interest.

“JAMB urges all candidates to continue making the necessary sacrifices to ensure a better examination experience that effectively serves their interests,” they stated