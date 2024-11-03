The Lagos State Government has sealed off the property of Messrs Charterhouse in the Ogombo area of Eti Osa Local Government Area over alleged illegal wetland reclamation and unauthorized construction activities.

The property was shut down on Saturday by enforcement operatives from the Wetland and Conservation Department of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

The disclosure was made in a post by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, on his official X account on Sunday.

“Enforcement operatives from the Wetland and Conservation Department of Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has sealed off Messrs Charterhouse property around Ogombo in Eti Osa LG over an illegal reclamation of wetland and construction without requisite drainage clearance and wetland permit,” Wahab’s post read in part.

The Commissioner explained that the ministry had previously issued a stop-work order on August 15 to Charterhouse and neighboring properties, due to concerns over environmental degradation, including the loss of wetlands, and biodiversity, and the disruption of natural buffer zones crucial for flood prevention and water retention.

Wahab further noted that despite the order, construction persisted without the necessary drainage clearance and wetland permits, which led to the enforcement action.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has significantly intensified efforts in recent months to protect wetlands and other vital ecosystems, aiming to halt unauthorized development in ecologically sensitive areas as part of its broader environmental sustainability initiatives.

In September, the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources sealed Maverick Estate in Gbagada for encroaching on designated wetland areas, marking a continued commitment to enforcing environmental regulations.

Additionally, the Lagos government issued contravention notices to 69 companies for unauthorized use of waterfront setbacks in Lekki Phase 1, directing these entities to provide documentation to the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development in Alausa, Ikeja. Non-compliance with this directive risks the sealing or demolition of the properties involved, reflecting the government’s resolve to maintain environmental standards.

Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab has earlier reiterated that the state will persist with regulatory enforcement to prevent the illegal conversion of wetlands and critical habitats into residential or commercial zones without official authorization.

He highlighted areas such as Epe, Ejigbo, Badagry, Ikorodu, and Itoikin as primary targets in the ongoing enforcement initiative, highlighting the government’s commitment to sustainable environmental practices across Lagos.