The Lagos State Government has issued contravention notices to 69 companies for encroaching on waterfront setbacks in Lekki Phase 1, as part of its efforts to regulate and protect the state’s waterfront corridor.

Notable companies such as Farm City, Jonah Court, DHL, and Polo Avenue, located along Admiralty Way and Wole Olateju Street, were among those served with the notices.

This announcement was contained in a statement posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos State Government on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Yacoob Ekundayo Alebiosu, explained that the companies violated Lagos State Waterfront Law No. 3 of 2009, which is designed to ensure proper regulation and sustainable use of the state’s waterfront areas.

“In its continued efforts to sanitize the Lagos State Waterfront corridor, the Lagos State Government served contravention notices on Farm City, Jonah Court, DHL, Polo Avenue and 65 others at Admiralty Way and Wole Olateju in Lekki Phase 1 abating Lekki Cowrie Creek encroaching on Lekki Waterfront setback.

“According to the Honourable Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development,Hon. Yacoob Ekundayo Alebiosu, all the companies served are occupying the waterfront setbacks illegally thereby contravening Lagos State Waterfront law No 3 of 2009 “for the regulation of Waterfront Development in Lagos State and connected purposes,” the statement read in part

The statement added that the Lagos State Government has directed the affected companies to submit documentation authorizing their use of the waterfront setbacks to the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development at the State Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja. Non-compliance could result in the sealing or demolition of the properties.

What you should know

In recent times, the Lagos State Government has intensified its enforcement efforts, cracking down on property owners and occupiers for violations, including the encroachment on designated wetlands and other sensitive ecosystems.

These measures are part of the government’s broader strategy to protect the environment and ensure sustainable urban development across the state.

One of the most notable cases occurred on Sunday, September 15, 2024, when the state government sealed Maverick Estate in Gbagada for encroaching on a designated wetland.

Just two days later, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, the Lagos State Government issued contravention notices to over 280 illegal property owners and occupiers within the Mayegun Waterfront Scheme in Eti Osa Local Government Area. The violations cited included distortion of the master plan, slum development, and heightened risks of coastal erosion.

These actions reflect the government’s commitment to safeguarding Lagos’ environmental integrity while preventing unregulated developments that pose threats to both the ecosystem and the state’s long-term infrastructure goals.