The Lagos State Government has issued contravention notices to more than 280 illegal property owners and occupiers within the Mayegun Waterfront Scheme, located in Eti Osa Local Government Area, citing violations such as master plan distortion, slum development, and risks of coastal erosion.

A statement posted on the Lagos State Government’s X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, confirmed that the action, carried out on Saturday, September 14, is part of the government’s broader effort to curb unregulated development that threatens Lagos’ urban landscape.

According to the statement, those served with the contravention notices have seven days to submit relevant documentation and approvals to justify their occupation of the properties in question.

Failure to comply with this directive will result in demolition notices being issued, as the government continues to demonstrate its firm commitment to enforcing urban planning laws and safeguarding the state’s vulnerable coastal areas.

“To forstall the creation of slums, distortion of Lagos State Master plan and erosion of the state coastal area, the Lagos State Government on Saturday 14th September issued contravention notices to over 280 illegal property owners and occupiers in the Mayegun Waterfront Scheme, located in the Eti Osa Local Government area of the State.

“Serving the Contravention Notices on them, the occupants are required to provide relevant documentation and approvals that justify their occupation of the properties in question within 7days of the notice, ,failure of which a demolition notice will be served on them,” the statement read.

The Lagos State Government has intensified its efforts to tackle the environmental and urban challenges caused by illegal developments, especially in vulnerable coastal areas, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth and the preservation of the state’s urban integrity.

What you should know

In recent months, the Lagos State Government has ramped up enforcement measures, issuing contravention notices to property owners and occupiers for violations including encroachment on designated wetlands, building over rights of way and drainage setbacks, and the erection of illegal structures.

These actions have included sealing off affected properties and, in some cases, demolition of the structures.

For instance, the state government recently sealed Maverick Estate in Gbagada for encroaching on a designated wetland and has plans to carry out similar enforcement in areas like Ejigbo, Badagry, and Ikorodu, where sensitive ecological zones have been compromised.

In August, several illegal structures along the System 157 drainage path and Orchid Road channels in Eti-Osa were demolished after property owners failed to honor an agreement to minimize the impact on the canal path.

These enforcement drives, which have been executed across the state, signal the government’s ongoing commitment to upholding urban planning regulations and protecting the environment.

More actions are expected in the coming months, highlighting the importance of compliance with building regulations in Lagos.